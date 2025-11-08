Aaron Glenn Makes Immediate Justin Fields Decision as Jets Identify QB Replacement: Report

The New York Jets‘ quarterback dilemma has been one of the biggest storylines of the 2025 season. Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor? Neither has emerged as a clear long-term answer. Fields continues to battle inconsistency, accuracy issues, and a 0-6 record as a starter, while veteran Tyrod Taylor feels more like a temporary fix than a future face for the team. Head coach Aaron Glenn has stayed tight-lipped about naming a permanent starter, and fans can stop wondering about it. But for now, it looks like Glenn and the Jets have made a call.

“The #Jets are set to start Justin Fields at quarterback tomorrow vs. the #Browns, sources tell @CBSSports. Aaron Glenn had declined to say this week whether he’d be sticking with Fields or starting Tyrod Taylor but it’s set to be Fields that gets the start,” CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz wrote on his official X account.

Fields helped the Jets win the first game of the season on October 26 against the Bengals, recording a convincing performance with 21 of 32 for 244 yards. Glenn aims to maintain the winning momentum after coming out of a bye week. But it doesn’t mean that Fields is out of the scrutiny.

In his 7 appearances, his completion rate has taken a massive dip, with two times around 50%. Against the Bills, it even went down to as low as 27.3%. All these factors cannot be neglected, and thus, the stakeholders have already started preparing for the next season.

The Jets are eyeing a future long-term answer to the QB dilemma

Glenn, the front desk, and the top decision makers are already in search of a potential replacement for Fields. They are eyeing the Indiana Hoosiers’ quarterback, Fernando Mendoza. According to ESPN’s NFL and College Football draft analyst Jordan Reid, the stakeholders have been closely monitoring Indiana’s games.

“#Jets GM Darren Mougey and senior football advisor, Rick Spielman, are among a heavy contingent from team in attendance at the Indiana/Penn State game today. QB Fernando Mendoza is a notable name prospect in that match up,” Reid wrote on X. Interestingly, Reid has been rooting for Mendoza for quite some time now.

During a mid-October 2026 NFL mock draft, Reid publicly pointed out Fields’ inability to create turnovers and picked Mendoza as the first-round pick for the Jets. His predictions are not just talk; the 22-year-old’s numbers speak for themselves.

The Hoosiers are currently dominating with a 9-0 record. With 25 touchdowns and a 90.3% QBR, their quarterback is winning everyone’s trust. ESPN also dropped its latest poll on Saturday, thoroughly surveying 25 NFL scouts and executives. It wanted to find out which QB they believe will be the first off the board in the upcoming NFL Draft. And not to everyone’s surprise, the top spot went to Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza. Seems like the buzz around him is real, and the Jets may get their answer for the center role.