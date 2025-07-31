Aaron Glenn May Cut Ties With Veteran After Major NY Jets Depth Chart Update

The stakes feel higher than ever at the New York Jets training camp. First-year head coach Aaron Glenn has taken charge, and it shows. With Aaron Rodgers out, Glenn has been leading a full-on cultural reset. Glenn did not waste time after taking over in January. A former no-nonsense defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, he set one rule above all: toughness and consistency matter more than name recognition. No exceptions.

From the start, Glenn and new GM Darren Mougey built a team where no job is safe. Depth charts rotate daily. Meeting rooms revolve around tape, not resumes. “Earned, not given” isn’t just a slogan anymore – it’s visible. And one name that’s been under a lot of scrutiny? Allen Lazard. The veteran wide receiver offers size (6’5”), solid route running, and red-zone reliability to Aaron Glen’s offense.

Allen Lazard had a breakout season in 2022 with the Green Bay Packers, recording 60 catches, 788 yards, and six touchdowns. He added eight touchdowns in 2021. That was with Rodgers. But ever since he joined the Jets, Lazard hasn’t lived up to expectations. He logged just 23 receptions for 311 yards and one score in 2023, followed by 37, 530, and 6 in 2024. Now that Rodgers is gone, the question becomes unavoidable: Can Lazard thrive without him? Glenn’s answer so far seems to be “maybe not.” And that is why the veteran wide receiver could be on his way out with the new season right around the corner..

Heading into the 2025 season, Garrett Wilson will be the only wide receiver locked into a starting role for Aaron Glenn. Wilson has been consistent, productive, and has chemistry with new quarterback Justin Fields. Last year, Wilson posted 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns on 101 catches. That’s dependable. Fields, who threw for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns while completing 106 passes in limited action, seems like a good fit. Together, they form a solid foundation. But who’s next in line behind Wilson? That’s where things get murky.

Right now, Josh Reynolds looks like the frontrunner for the No. 2 spot. Recent reports from camp suggest he’s “pretty locked in” as WR2. Allen Lazard? Not so much. So what’s the difference between the two? Both are big-bodied receivers who can be useful in the red zone. Both are veterans. But Reynolds hasn’t exactly been lighting it up. In 2024, he had just 205 yards on 14 receptions and one touchdown. Yet Reynolds appears to have the coaching staff’s trust. Lazard, meanwhile, feels like he’s on borrowed time.

In Aaron Glenn’s offense, Lazard’s role appeared to be “unsure” during the recent training camp. Therefore, if Glenn wants to develop young talent, Lazard could be the odd man out. Players like Xavier Gipson, Malachi Corley, and rookie Arian Smith must be hungry for reps. With Lazard on the roster, those reps will be limited.

Can Allen Lazard still make a case for himself in the Jets’ WR room?

Lazard had already taken a pay cut this offseason – from $11 million to $2.5 million. That signals awareness from both sides that his time in New York might be winding down. He’s entering the final year of his deal. That makes him an easy trade or release candidate if things don’t click soon. ESPN’s Mike Reiss also recently reported that Lazard has “fallen back in the receiver pecking order.” That’s not good news. Add to that Aaron Glenn’s ‘change is mandatory’ attitude and Lazard’s future with the Jets gets more blurry.

Recently, Aaron Glenn made it clear: “We want to create our own narrative, we want to write our own book. When it’s all said and done, this is going to be a book that a lot of people would like to read.” That means no Rodgers crutches, no legacy passes. Lazard must prove he can thrive on his own terms. So far, that hasn’t happened.

Lazard’s numbers in 2024 were encouraging in bits, as he registered his highest career receiving average (14.3 yds). That’s respectable. But it reinforces a troubling trend – his best production still comes with Rodgers at QB. That’s a tough label to shake. But is the story over for Lazard? Not quite. His college career at Iowa State showed real promise with 71 catches, 941 yards, and 10 touchdowns in his senior year. But he’s yet to replicate that kind of impact in the NFL consistently.

Still, Aaron Glenn’s receiver room isn’t exactly stacked with Davante Adams’ exit. Proven depth is thin. That’s the one thing working in Lazard’s favor. But it’s also a double-edged sword. If the Jets don’t trust him to step up now, when will they? Lazard needs to finally break free from the “Rodgers guy” label and earn his spot on merit. If not, Aaron Glenn might not hesitate to cut ties with Lazard before the upcoming NFL season.