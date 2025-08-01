Aaron Glenn Not in Control of NY Jets’ Future After Justin Fields’ Struggles, Says Insider

When you’re flipping channels, desperately seeking something good, and every new show feels like a slightly tweaked rerun? Jets fans know the drill. As one insider from the podcast Gang’s All Here bluntly framed it: “When Salah came in, it was he’s the opposite of Gase. This is awesome. He’s great… Todd Bowles got hired, and it was: he’s the anti-Rex. He’s doing everything opposite of Rex. It’s great.” Welcome to Aaron Glenn’s 2025 Jets – where the vibe is ‘Just Be AG.’

Where the head coach drills tackling like it’s 1994. But beneath the ‘authentic, no-BS’ culture lurks a brutal truth whispered in Florham Park’s humidity: Justin Fields’ shaky camp arm might already be holding Glenn’s future hostage.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Jets Minicamp Jun 11, 2025 Florham Park, NY, USA New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn looks on during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Florham Park Atlantic Health Jets Training Center NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250611_rtc_ja1_0126

Glenn didn’t arrive subtly. His opening salvo? “Put your seatbelts on.” His method? Reviving Rex Ryan-era live tackling drills while preaching Parcells-ian fundamentals: “Running, blocking and tackling… the only way to get better… is to rep it.” His emotional core? A raw nod to suffering fans: “I know the pain… I expect to make sure that pain goes away.” It’s a refreshing, steel-spined ethos. Players rave. Pundits nod.

But vibes do not constitute an NFL rebuild. They live and die by QB play. And Fields? Through three padded practices, the $40 million man’s been… uneven. Deep balls sail. Reads stall. As the insider noted, “He really has not looked good the last two practices… a really bad offensive day these last two days.” It’s early — “two days, you don’t go crazy” — but the concern is real: “Justin Fields is a huge, huge question mark… a gigantic question mark.”

However, all is not gloomy for Glenn and co. There are some bright aspects as well.

Bright spots & the shadow of doubt

Looking at the positives, Brandon Stephens blankets Garrett Wilson like cheap motel sheets. Leonard Taylor III flashes pass-rush fury. Nick Folk’s old leg booms 50-yarders like he’s kicking for free beers. Glenn’s culture is taking root. Yet, as the source stressed, AG’s masterplan needs more than good intentions: “I think he’s been hitting the right notes… but ultimately it comes down to: does he have the players to execute that plan… Particularly the quarterback position.” Glenn’s message has landed positively.

And that is a clear plan that’s ‘hitting the right notes.’ However, its ultimate success hinges on having the personnel to execute it, especially at the quarterback position. Fields’s 14–30 career record and 31 INTs loom. His camp inconsistency — dazzling scrambles followed by baffling misfires — echoes last year’s streaky 10.5-sack surge from Will McDonald IV: bursts of brilliance, not sustained dominance.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Jets Minicamp Jun 11, 2025 Florham Park, NY, USA New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields 7 speaks at a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Florham Park Atlantic Health Jets Training Center NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250611_rtc_ja1_0158

Glenn knows the drill. He lived it as a Jets CB. He scouted it and sees it now: “Everybody wants to believe in their guy.” But in New York, belief expires faster than a bodega sandwich. If Fields falters when real bullets fly — behind an O-line currently mauling in run drills but shaky in pass pro — Glenn’s meticulous “teaching every minute” approach gets drowned out by the roar of impatience.

The AG Era promised substance over slogans. But in the NFL, a coach’s control is only as firm as his quarterback’s grip on the offense. Right now, Fields’s grasp looks slippery. And no amount of perfectly executed tackle drills can change that stat line. As Glenn himself might say, leaning into his core truth: ‘When the season starts, that tells you who you are.’ For AG and Gang Green, that telling starts now — and the pen is in Justin Fields’s hand.