Aaron Glenn Reveals Woody Johnson’s Stance on Jets After Latest Setback Against Ravens

When you’re 2-9, your offense ranks in the bottom five, and the playoffs are a distant dream, the spotlight shines brightly on you. And as the head coach of that team, it’s not just bright… It’s blinding. Even a good relationship with the boss (Woody Johnson) can’t shield you from scrutiny. That’s exactly the situation fans thought the New York Jets coach, Aaron Glenn, would find himself in after the latest loss to the Baltimore Ravens. However, insiders say there’s a twist… something surprising.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Aaron Glenn opened up about his talks with Jets owner Johnson, saying they had a “good conversation” about the team’s current state. While Johnson is focused on winning now, Glenn appreciates that his boss gets the bigger picture.

Woody Johnson hasn’t held back his praise for Aaron Glenn. He has often highlighted Glenn’s leadership, honesty, and ability to run the locker room. Even after a disappointing 0-6 start, Woody stuck to his belief in Glenn’s leadership and continued to have those “good conversations.”

“Me and Woody (Johnson) have had really good conversations, and he understands everything that we’re trying to do,” Glenn said. “Obviously, everybody wants to make sure they have a winning record, but here’s the thing that was not heard from the very beginning: we’re not talking about the Super Bowl.”

If that didn’t raise any eyebrows, Woody Johnson doubled down amid the Jets’ 0-7 start, telling the reporters, “I do believe” in Aaron Glenn as head coach. He even praised Glenn’s style, saying, “There’s no BS” in how he runs the team.

But while Johnson continues to back his head coach, a former Jet has taken a subtle jab at his old boss.

Quinnen Williams quietly throws a little shade on Woody Johnson after being traded

Former Jets DT Quinnen Williams was traded to the Dallas Cowboys after seven seasons with New York. This makes Jerry Jones only the second boss he’s ever had in his career. But after just two games under Jones, Williams has contributed significantly to the Cowboys. In his Cowboys debut, Williams recorded 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits, already matching the impact he had been struggling to generate in New York this season. And now, he isn’t even hesitating to say what he feels about his new team and owner.

“Man, he’s [Jerry Jones] one of the best owners I’ve had. So every time I see him, man, we always talk, we always laugh, he always give me… positive reinforcement,” he said when asked about his interactions with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. “It’s amazing having an owner like that,” Williams added.

Williams was shipped out just hours before the trade deadline. Sources say he grew frustrated with contract talks and felt undervalued, straining his relationship with the Jets management even more. The trade stirred strong reactions among fans, many of whom questioned the timing of the move and the team’s overall direction.