Aaron Glenn Right to Shut Down Jermaine Johnson Says Ex-NFLer Amid Jets DE’s Injury Return

Aaron Glenn knows the Jets‘ rollercoaster better than anyone. As a player, he endured the 1-15 misery of the ‘90s, then helped fuel the magic of 1998’s AFC Championship run. Now, as HC, he’s tearing up the old playbook – literally. “We want to create our own narrative,” Glenn insists, and it’s more than just talk. From roster cuts to staff shakeups, he’s rebuilding this team brick by brick. But culture shifts don’t happen overnight, and Glenn’s first real challenge isn’t about play-calling, it’s about patience.

When one of his young stars. Jermaine Johnson, pushed to return too soon from a brutal injury, the new regime didn’t blink. ‘Not yet, young blood.’ And as it turns out, they might’ve made the smartest call of the offseason. That cautious approach just got a ringing endorsement from someone who’s been there. Enter former All-Pro LB Shawne Merriman, who knows exactly what Johnson is battling through. When asked about the Jets holding their young star back, ‘Lights Out’ didn’t just agree, he broke down why this patience might save Johnson’s career. Merriman joined Brandon London on the New York Post Sports podcast.

When asked about Jermaine’s injury and the Jets’ decision to keep him out of the mini-camp, Shawne said, “I applaud the Jets for that because a lot of times, you know, you can be pushed out there too early when you’re not ready. And that Achilles injury is one of the worst injuries not only in football, but in sports. It takes away so much of your explosion and just your ability to cut and change directions.”

HC Aaron Glenn’s fingerprints are all over this patient approach. After picking up Johnson’s fifth-year option this April – a $12 million vote of confidence – the Jets aren’t gambling with their 2022 first-rounder’s future. And why would they? Before his Week 2 injury last season, Johnson flashed game-changing potential: that 37-yard pick-six against Cleveland, 7.5 sacks in the 2023 season.

Merriman knows better than most what’s at stake. “You’re putting pressure on one side and taking it off the other,” he warned, highlighting how compensation injuries derail comebacks. For Glenn, this isn’t just about 2025. It’s about preserving a cornerstone for the new Jets era he’s building. As Merriman put it: “We all want to get out there fast… But with that Achilles injury, you’ve got to be careful.”

But while the Jets are pumping the brakes, Johnson himself can’t hide his excitement. Especially when it comes to playing for Aaron Glenn.

Jermaine Johnson’s fire burns brighter for Aaron Glenn

That same patience the Jets showed with Johnson’s recovery? It’s fueling his comeback fire. “When my emotions are high, I tend to play pretty well,” the edge rusher admits, and Week 1 can’t come soon enough. Facing his former teammate, Aaron Rodgers adds spice, “It’s just another game,” but Johnson’s real excitement centers on Glenn. The coach who once mentored him at the 2022 Senior Bowl now holds the keys to his prime.

“He’s intense; he’s played the game before,” Johnson told team reporter Caroline Hendershot, lighting up about Glenn’s hands-on approach. “When he says something, I pick it up differently… It’s coming from the place of a player.” That connection matters. Glenn didn’t just inherit Johnson; he fought for him, greenlighting his $12 million fifth-year option. “They’re lifting their end of the couch,” Johnson says. “Now it’s time for me to lift mine.”

The Jets need every ounce of that drive. Last year’s defense collapsed after Johnson’s Week 2 injury, plummeting from 3rd in yards allowed (313.8/game) to 28th in points allowed (26.6/game). “I felt like I let the team down,” he confesses, recalling grueling rehab sessions split between L.A. and New Jersey. Watching close losses pile up without him stung most. “Some of those games were close… I know I’m a plus to have on the field.”

Now cleared for contact, Johnson rejoins a unit hungry to prove itself. Glenn sees “a violent player that can win off the edge”—the same traits that produced 7.5 sacks, 55 tackles, and a Pro Bowl nod in 2023. But stats aren’t his endgame. “This team is going to go how we go.” Whether chasing Will Levis (the QB whose play ended his 2024) or mentoring undrafted free agents, Johnson’s mission is clear: repay Glenn’s faith by turning the Jets’ “own narrative” into something electric.

Glenn’s bet? That Johnson’s Achilles setback will forge a fiercer leader. “You don’t get many guys this athletic who also crush the run,” the coach says. For Johnson, the math is simpler: “Pressure walks around here—first-rounder or undrafted, I don’t care.” After a year sidelined, he’s ready to make everyone feel it.