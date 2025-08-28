Aaron Glenn’s Feelings Confirmed on Jets’ Trade Candidate After Losing QB Battle to Patriots

First-year and a new era excitement surrounding Aaron Glenn is running high among Steel City fans. But for Glenn, the challenge is real. Every word risks being misinterpreted; a compliment for one becomes a trade hint for others in the league’s passionate media. The Jets coach carefully spelled out support for his depth chart as trade rumors once again stole the script. This time, the candidate is RB Breece Hall. To be fair, he is entering Year 4 with the Jets without an extension. Not only that, Hall himself fueled the talk when he admitted, “I’m not their guy” about the new leadership. That is the root of the trade talks that Glenn has now put to rest.

Let us back up a bit. On Tuesday (August 19), Aaron Glenn faced questions about Allen’s size and role in the Jets’ offense. The first-year head coach quickly pivoted away from Breece Hall trade talk. “We have like three good running backs, and I keep saying that,” Glenn said. “Listen, they all have different skill sets that we’re going to utilize. And that does not mean that I’m trading Breece. OK? Does not! So, I’m going to say that right now. I just like having three good guys. Hell, I wish I had more, but we don’t.” The trade talks should pipe down after the comment.

In the same spirit of reinforcing his message, New York Jets reporter Harrison Glaser highlighted Glenn’s plan for Hall. Taking to X, Glaser wrote, “Don’t forget about #Jets HC Aaron Glenn telling Breece Hall how much of a factor he’s gonna be in the receiving game this season 👀 That’s where we’re gonna open your game up this whole year. That’s a f*cking mismatch. Take you over anybody out there, any safety or linebacker.”

For Hall, the mission is about locking in and improving his game. He currently sits just outside the ESPN top 10 RB rankings. The early returns suggest he is more than capable of climbing. In his first three seasons, Hall fell just short of two separate milestones, finishing six yards shy of 1,000 rushing yards in one campaign and 124 yards short of the next.

The Hall-Glenn connection is still in progress, but the foundation is forming. But Glenn missed out on a stray talent after the other New York let him go.

Aaron Glenn lets ex-Giants QB slip past

For context, the New York Giants will carry three quarterbacks into the season after releasing fourth-stringer Tommy DeVito on Tuesday (August 26), sources told ESPN. DeVito impressed in the preseason, showing solid command, but it was not enough to secure a roster spot. He now hits waivers, where NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported he had already been “the subject of some trade conversations in recent days.”

Speculation quickly followed about where DeVito might land. ESPN’s Rich Cimini suggested the other New York team as a logical destination. He noted the Jets could have been a fit given their depth chart. The possibility of DeVito clearing waivers and joining the Giants was also there. Instead, DeVito’s path took a sharp turn. He is heading to New England! The Patriots saw an opening and added a third quarterback, giving DeVito a new home in Foxborough.

In theory, DeVito would have added security for the Jets. The team has battled injuries at quarterback and is preparing for Week 1. Still, his presence would not have displaced Justin Fields. At best, he might have supported veteran Tyrod Taylor. But after Aaron Glenn gave a positive update on Taylor’s recovery timeline, the likelihood of DeVito joining the Jets disappeared. Glenn has an unlimited supply of support for his locker room, even though speculations are making the rounds.