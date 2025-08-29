Aaron Glenn’s Hopes in Justin Fields Washed Away After Jets GM’s Bold claim, Per Insider

Aaron Glenn and the Jets have full trust in Justin Fields, and GM Darren Mougey made sure to highlight it. He compared Fields’ journey to late bloomers like Baker Mayfield and even a familiar name in Sam Darnold. “I do believe Justin can be one of those guys. I’ve seen progress during this camp and look forward to seeing the progress throughout the season as they all come together,” Mougey said. However, Fields’ story hasn’t been one of smooth rides.

Since being drafted 11th overall by Chicago in 2021, his career has been stuck in a cycle of resets. He went through three head coaches and three offensive coordinators in four years, never once enjoying the stability every young QB craves. While last season spared him the chaos in Chicago, he spent most of it holding a clipboard behind Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh. Now, after moving again in 2025, he’s searching for a true home where he can finally plant some roots.

But then came the reality check. Saad Yousuf of The Athletic wasn’t buying into Mougey’s optimism. He went as far as ranking the Jets’ QB room, with Fields and Tyrod Taylor, as the third-worst in the NFL—just behind that of the Saints and Colts. “If you’re looking for that Smith-Darnold arc, where a quarterback drafted in the first round or two falters in his first spot but finds some of his magic in a better situation,” he wrote.

However, Yousuf admits Fields has potential. His rookie flashes in Chicago and serviceable stint in Pittsburgh gave fans a taste of his ceiling. But then, “The problem is, Fields has gone to the place where quarterbacks leave in order to find their game.” Pairing him with Taylor, once a respected backup, doesn’t inspire much either. At 36, Taylor isn’t the safety net he used to be.

So now, the question is whether Fields can piece it together in New York. If he clicks, this could finally be the breakout season Jets Nation has been begging for. But if not, the cycle of “what ifs” continues. And after the roster cut-off, the only remaining backup is Taylor. Sure, he’s steady enough to hold a huddle, but if the Jets ever lean on him for an extended stretch, the season’s already a bust.

So what can New York do? They can find a talented quarterback to pair with Fields for backup and competition. And guess what, the Jets are already on board with that plan—with a twist.

The Jets are predicted to replace Justin Fields with a talented QB prospect

The New York Jets didn’t exactly tie their entire future to Justin Fields. That became pretty clear when The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner dropped his 2026 NFL mock draft. In his projections, the Jets sat at pick No. 4 and used it on LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier—a move that would instantly put Fields’ time in the Big Apple on shaky ground.

And Baumgardner had plenty to say about why Nussmeier’s name is rising fast. “Nussmeier makes some scouts nervous due to his penchant for risk-taking. Others love him for it,” Baumgardner wrote. “Either way, all can agree he is an athletic and talented passer — sort of an on-field blend of Jim Harbaugh, Tony Romo, and Baker Mayfield. He hates giving up on plays and loves to compete. Seats on the Nuss Bus are filling fast.”

That mix of daring play and raw talent is exactly what could make him New York’s future centerpiece. And if the Jets are indeed picking inside the top five next spring, it only points to one thing—Justin Fields never found his groove. Struggles that bad would make drafting another quarterback not just logical, but necessary. Taking the best arm available at pick No. 4 would be the obvious move for a team desperate for stability under center.

Still, everything rides on what Nussmeier does this year at LSU. His flashes of potential have scouts intrigued, but his full 2025 season will decide if he’s truly first-round material. If he dominates like many expect, grabbing him that high could feel like a bargain. Not only that, now, all eyes will also be on Fields—because this time around, he has to overcome his struggles.