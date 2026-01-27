Aaron Glenn’s Staff Caught “Off Guard” by Multiple Firings as Jets Confirm Potential Tanner Engstrand Replacement

The Jets’ 2025 campaign ended in a tragically familiar fashion. Once again, they found themselves at the bottom of the AFC East with a dismal 3-14 record. That happened despite a total regime change for a new dawn. As the dust settled, head coach Aaron Glenn offered his assistants what seemed like friendly, protective advice. But they realize how real he was.

“Aaron Glenn told the #Jets offensive coaches that they could explore other opportunities shortly after the season ended,” NFL reporter Connor Hughes wrote on X. “However, it was not believed [amongst coaches] sweeping, or firings would follow.”

According to a source close to the team, the staff was completely “caught off guard by the firings, specifically when they happened.”

This sudden housecleaning comes as Glenn attempts to salvage his tenure after a nightmare first year. Sources have confirmed that Glenn has fired a huge chunk of his inner circle, including quarterbacks coach Charles London, pass game coordinator Scott Turner, and linebackers coach Aaron Curry.

The same tragedy happened on the defensive side, with defensive line coach Eric Washington and assistants Alonso Escalante and Roosevelt Williams all receiving their walking papers.

However, the most significant shifts are at the top. The Jets will enter 2026 with a brand-new pair of coordinators. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday that the front office has parted ways with OC Tanner Engstrand after just one season.

This happened after the mid-December firing of DC Steve Wilks.

Glenn brought Engstrand with the hope of an offensive revolution, but Justin Fields experiment failed to launch. The quarterback was eventually benched for veteran Tyrod Taylor, who was then replaced by Brady Cook.

By season’s end, the Jets ranked 29th in total yards and points, finishing dead last in the NFL with a meager 140.3 passing yards per game.

That’s why the Jets are moving fast. The defense can still be managed with Glenn taking the calls, but they need a new offensive architect. The search is already in place.

Engstrand’s departure hasn’t come as a surprise, since the team was already considering delegating his play-calling duties. Now, the Jets are focusing on more veteran experience.

“They’re talking with veteran coaches, including Frank Reich, about the possibility of becoming the playcaller/OC,” reported Rich Cimini on X.

This new play-caller in ‘26 will be the 13th person to hold that responsibility for the Jets in just 16 years.

Primarily, Frank Reich’s name has been linked to the vacancy. But the Jets are expected to conduct a full search that complies with the NFL’s Rooney Rule before they finalize the candidate.

Whoever takes the job shall inherit a daunting task: fixing a broken quarterback room and finding explosive playmakers. While Fields and Cook remain under contract for 2026, the team is expected to be aggressive in the veteran market or via trade. They do have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but the Class of ‘26 doesn’t show many “can’t miss” prospects. This means they will have to look elsewhere for the starter.

Amid such uncertainty, only one thing is certain in New York: the locker room’s faith in Glenn as head coach.

Why Aaron Glenn isn’t going anywhere

Under Glenn’s regime, the Jets endured one of the worst seasons in their 66-year history. Usually, one would expect the head coach to be in the hot seat, but the Jets’ head coach has the confidence of owner Woody Johnson.

Johnson believes Glenn is “the real deal” for whom he broke the bank with a five-year, $60 million contract. Even the players believe it’s not the “coaching” responsible for the team’s disappointing season.

“I’ve been around a lot of good leaders, and he’s a great leader,” said center Josh Myers about Glenn.

The Jets locker room speaks highly of Glenn’s ability to lead during the week.

“He’s able to explain to us what’s going on in his head, and he’s able to explain that simply to us,” shared defensive back Isaiah Oliver. “I think a lot of guys understand that. On top of that, it didn’t change. What he was saying in OTAs was the same thing he said to us [the last few weeks].”

While Johnson has never fired a coach after just one season in his 25 years of ownership, and he has faith in Glenn, another failure would run his patience out. Former Jet Victor Green, too, believes the 2026 campaign would be Glenn’s second and last chance, as he wouldn’t get another from Johnson.