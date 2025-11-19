Aaron Glenn Sends Loud & Clear Message on Benching Justin Fields for Tyrod Taylor

After a rough ten-game stretch and a 2-8 record, Jets Fans are finally seeing a shakeup at quarterback. Head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed on Wednesday that Tyrod Taylor will start at the center over Justin Fields in Week 12 against the Ravens. Known for his no-nonsense, no-drama approach and outspoken personality, Glenn isn’t mincing words. This move is just about giving a fresh spark and taking decisive actions as the Jets look to salvage some of their lost pride.

“Because I wanted to,” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt quotes Glenn when asked about his decision to move on from Fields.

Although he wasn’t all silent as a vault, according to ESPN’s Rick Cimini, Glenn elaborated on the decision.

“(Fields) understood my decision. Obviously he’s not happy with the decision and I don’t expect him to be, but he understands. I have to make a decision as a head coach, try to do what’s best for this team and I felt like it was the best decision,” Cimini quoted Glenn on his official X.

In his nine appearances, Justin Fields has thrown for 1,259 yards with a completion rate of over 62%. Sure, his QBR sits at a concerning 38.2, but fans argue that sitting him won’t fix anything. Bad play-calling and weak receiving options aren’t his fault. Many believe Fields should keep playing through the end of the season, but experts have something else to say.

Will Justin Fields return this season?

Justin Fields is currently benched for the remainder of the 2025 season, with veteran Tyrod Taylor starting in his place. While Fields has the talent and physical tools to play, the Jets coaching staff has expressed a need to stabilize the offense and improve performance, which led to this decision. The move is not expected to be temporary. Unless Taylor gets injured, it is unlikely that the Jets will go back to Fields this season. Even experts have similar opinions.

“The Jets’ reason for moving from Justin Fields to Tyrod Taylor has a lot to do with their desire to evaluate the young non-quarterbacks on their roster, especially tight end Mason Taylor and recently acquired wide receivers John Metchie III and Adonai Mitchell,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported. “They haven’t been able to develop any kind of real passing game around Fields, whose running ability wasn’t keeping them competitive in games. They know Tyrod Taylor brings increased turnover risk because he’ll take chances Fields won’t, but they need to figure out what they have in the rest of their receiving corps before making an offseason plan. And they felt they weren’t going to be able to do that with Fields constantly checking it down and/or holding the ball too long.

Tyrod has a similar record to Justin Fields. In his three games, he has a completion rate of 62.3% with a QBR of 36.6. They are even eyeing potential young talents for their future campaigns. According to experts, the Jets have been scouting for the Indian Hoosiers quarterback Francisco Mendoza.