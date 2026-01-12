Aaron Glenn Signs Ex-Chiefs QB After Jets Receive Strong Warning Against Drafting Dante Moore – Report

The New York Jets were left scrambling for a quarterback after their 3-14 disaster of a season. Three quarterbacks, Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Brady Cook, couldn’t help a lot week after week. And now, head coach Aaron Glenn has found what could be a proper backup and an answer to his prayers: Bailey Zappe.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports, the Jets have signed Bailey Zappe to a futures deal. This move comes after Zappe spent most of his time with the Cleveland Browns this season as a third-string quarterback behind Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned, this story is developing…