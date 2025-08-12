Aaron Glenn to Cut Ties With Struggling Jets WR Amid Breece Hall Trade Rumors

The chill of final roster cuts cuts deeper than any autumn wind at MetLife. It’s a feeling Aaron Glenn knows intimately—not just as a Jets 1st-round pick in ’94 who carved out 15 NFL seasons, but as a coach who’s seen dreams dissolve in a phone call. That razor’s edge now threatens the once-hyped “YAC King” whose Jets tenure hangs by a thread, while whispers swirl around Breece Hall’s future like leaves in a November gust.

Malachi Corley’s last stand: Glenn’s preseason accountability wasn’t just theater. When Michael Clemons got yanked mid-game for a scuffle and Marcelino McCrary-Ball got an earful after a late hit, it sent a tremor through the depth chart: production or perish. Enter Corley. Drafted 65th overall in 2024 after a monstrous Western Kentucky career (2,933 yards, 29 TDs), he’s vanished in green and white. Nine games. Three catches. Twenty-six yards.

In Saturday’s preseason opener? One catch for eight yards. Drops, fumbles, and zero chemistry with Justin Fields’ new-look offense have him buried behind sixth-rounder Jamaal Pritchett—who out-returned and out-caught him. Glenn’s assessment was surgical:“He’ll get his shot, but that first requires his availability… and maybe in the player’s mind, a bit of attitude.”

Translation? Corley isn’t just fighting for targets; he’s fighting organizational skepticism. With Garrett Wilson, Josh Reynolds, and even blocking specialist Allen Lazard (shoulder permitting) locked in, Corley’s path narrows to special teams—a realm where Pritchett’s 13-yard punt return outshone his 31-yard kickoff runback. If cuts were today, the “YAC King” would be dethroned.

Hall’s murky horizon

Meanwhile, Breece Hall’s cleats are dug into Florham Park turf—for now. But Glenn’s vision for the backfield feels like a Moneyball plot twist: “We have three running backs we’re going to utilize. They’re all big men, they can run, they’re violent… I think every player will be happy.”

Tell that to a 2022 rookie phenom whose yards per carry have plummeted yearly (5.8 → 4.5 → 4.2). Hall’s 876-yard 2024 campaign felt worlds away from his 177-yard breakout games. Now, Glenn’s plotting a three-man committee with bruising rookie Braelon Allen (73-yard TD wiped out by penalty vs. GB) and Isaiah Davis. Add Justin Fields’ scrambling threat (that slick 13-yard preseason TD), and Hall’s touches could shrink faster than a deflated football.

The financial math stings, too. Hall’s $1.9M 2025 cap hit looks tradable. When ESPN’s Rich Cimini floated the scenario, Hall cryptically tweeted a monkey squinting at a phone—a Rorschach test for anxious fans.

QB: Fields & Tyrod Taylor (knee “wear and tear”) are locks. Adrian Martinez ’s 152-yard, 1 TD night vs. GB backups? Practice squad audition.

RB: Hall, Allen, Davis, and return ace Kene Nwangwu make four. Fullback Andrew Beck (2 catches, 36 yards) survives via “roster gymnastics.”

WR: Wilson, Reynolds, Lazard, burner Arian Smith , glue-guy Tyler Johnson , and Pritchett. Corley? Likely odd man out unless Week 2 screams redemption.

Culture Shift: Glenn’s cutting inherited regime deadweight. Corley (Robert Saleh’s pick) and 2023 draftees like Carter Warren (now 3rd-string OT) are on notice.

Glenn’s Jets are recalibrating. Corley’s struggle isn’t just about hands; it’s about fitting a culture where Glenn prizes “accountability” over pedigree. And Hall? His future hinges on embracing a role as crowded as a Manhattan subway at rush hour. As The Replacements’ Jimmy McGinty rasped, ‘Winners want the ball when the game is on the line.’ Glenn’s holding the whistle—and the knife. One will dodge it. The other might not.