brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Aaron Glenn to Give Up on Jets WR Who Demanded $120K From Davante Adams

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Aug 23, 2025 | 10:55 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Aaron Glenn has sent one simple message since joining the NY Jets as head coach: there’s no excuse when it comes to performance, and he will be ruthless in making adjustments. This time, a 2024 receiver is at the receiving end. Remember Malachi Corley? The wideout who walked into Florham Park last year like he’d already written his Canton bust? The same rookie who reportedly told Davante Adams that if he wanted the No. 17 jersey, it’d cost him $120,000. From a third-round pick who hadn’t caught a pass yet, entitlement is one thing. Holding out on a future Hall of Famer with that kind of price tag? That’s a different stratosphere of delusion.

And if that wasn’t enough, Corley also didn’t want to play special teams. “I’m a starter,” he thought. But the coaches thought otherwise. Now fast forward to Glenn’s roster trim. Garrett Wilson is untouchable. Josh Reynolds, Tyler Johnson, Arian Smith, Jamaal Pritchett, and Quentin Skinner all carve out spots. Allen Lazard, even with a bum shoulder, gets stashed on IR. And Corley? He’s nowhere to be found.

It’s not just the stat sheet, though it hasn’t exactly been flattering. It’s tone, effort, and how he fits into the locker room. Glenn and Darren Mougey are trying to reset the culture. You can’t sell grit and growth while keeping a player whose rookie-year highlight was haggling with Adams like a street vendor. Could Corley resurface somewhere else? Sure. Talent still buys you a second look in this league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

But the Jets were desperate at receiver and still didn’t see him as worth the trouble. That says more than any depth chart could. Aaron Glenn has bigger problems: Justin Fields’ development, an offensive line still learning each other’s names, and a defense stretched thin on the edge. But cutting Corley? That was the easy part. Because if there’s one thing this franchise has learned the hard way, it’s this. You can’t afford passengers when you’re already playing catch-up in the AFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Did Malachi Corley's ego write checks his talent couldn't cash, or was he just misunderstood?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved