Aaron Glenn to Save Justin Fields’ Season With Unwanted WR After Jets’ Plans Leaked

The New York Jets’ preseason has been uneven with bits of optimism and doses of reality checks. Justin Fields is at the center of every discussion. In two preseason games, the QB has only one pass for four yards against the Giants and just three passes for 42 yards in the preseason opener against Green Bay. Those lean stat lines have stoked the critics. However, head coach Aaron Glenn pushed aside the chatter with a swift reminder: “You have so many people that want to talk about a small amount of plays… Then, I mean, he’s Johnny Unitas when we throw four passes. So, it bothers me….I understand it because that’s the noise that happens on the outside.” He tried to save the QB with his remarks. But now, the HC is likely taking a step for the roster to save the QB once again.

Aaron Glenn’s Jets’ wide receiver corps has been a glaringly obvious weak link throughout the offseason. Aside from Garrett Wilson, who already draws double coverage on most downs, there isn’t a viable threat who can win on a consistent basis against NFL defenses. Josh Reynolds was signed for his blocking. Allen Lazard had an issue with drops. And young players such as Malachi Corley and Arian Smith are raw. That’s a reality that has put Fields in a difficult position. Something between taking wild deep shots or bringing it down and running, a recipe for injury and inconsistency. That’s where Romeo Doubs comes into the play.

Once considered a bright part of Green Bay‘s young receiving corps, the Nevada product has fallen out of favor. He’s in the last year of his rookie deal after playing a season in which frustration about targets caused him to miss a game. He even walked out of practice after venting about his role. Despite all of it, Doubs still had 46 receptions for 601 yards and four touchdowns last year. But the concern is that his production has dropped. In his productive first two seasons, he recorded 101 catches for 1,099 yards and 11 touchdowns. This drop has ultimately made him the “unwanted” in the group. However, let’s not forget he’s only 25, and his physicality, combined with the ability to take defenses deep, might help Fields.

So, acquiring Doubs might not be a depth acquisition. It might be the lifeline that enables Fields to prove himself in Aaron Glenn’s New York. On the other hand, for the Packers, the logic is obvious. They’ve spent a lot in the position, drafting Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Savion Williams. Now, in this system, Doubs finds himself scrapping for leftovers. Green Bay has too many pieces to feed, and as they consider their future, Doubs appears expendable. His drops throughout training camp, combined with his injury history and contract situation, have solidified the belief that he may not make it through roster cutdowns.

But the Jets aren’t the only ones sniffing around. The Vikings, facing a suspension of Jordan Addison and ongoing uncertainty surrounding Justin Jefferson’s health, might see Doubs as a stopgap stabilizer for quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The 49ers, whose receiver position has injuries mounting, are also logical candidates considering Brandon Aiyuk’s injury. Even squads like the Cowboys and Chiefs, both with depth concerns following injuries and suspensions, have been loosely connected. That is, the Jets might face competition if they wish to grab this “unwanted” weapon ahead of others.

Aaron Glenn’s Jets’ plans leaked

As trade rumors bubble around, Aaron Glenn has stayed set on the present: preseason reviews. Following two consecutive games of providing starters extensive reps, the head coach confirmed that the majority of starters won’t take the field for the finale of the preseason against the Eagles. “Some starters won’t play in this game. I won’t get into the who’s or whatnot, but a good number of starters won’t play. It gives us a chance for us to look at some of the other young guys and give them plenty of playing time so we can evaluate them,” Glenn said after practice.

That choice shows the tricky game of give-and-take Glenn must play. Fields and the first offense are desperate for live snaps to develop chemistry in a passing attack that appears ragged. Yet, putting them at risk against a team like Philadelphia, resting starters just doesn’t make football sense. Glenn is prioritizing assessment over outcomes, going with rookies and borderliners fighting for 53-man roster spots.

The Jets’ last outing showed why this approach matters. Fields’ performance against the Giants was ugly on paper, but preseason isn’t about the box score. Glenn’s philosophy reflects that belief. Winning in August doesn’t matter nearly as much as finding out who can contribute when the real bullets fly in September. By holding out veterans and spotlighting younger talents, he ensures the Jets have the best possible depth when injuries inevitably hit. However, Glenn can assess all he desires, but without reinforcements, Fields will be battling an uphill struggle.