Aaron Glenn’s Faith in Justin Fields to Fade Away After Jets Offense Loses Major Piece, Per NFL Execs

Aaron Glenn once lifted the Jets from despair as a player. Now, he is tasked with doing it from the sidelines, taking over after the team moved on from Aaron Rodgers and turned to Justin Fields. But early signs aren’t promising, as the team loses a key offensive piece and league insiders cast doubt on Fields’ ability to lead.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to The Athletic, the optimism isn’t catching fire around the league. Eight NFL executives recently weighed in on the conference picture, and the outlook for the Jets wasn’t flattering. While the Ravens, Bills, and Chiefs dominated the top-three slots, New York didn’t even sniff the conversation. In fact, all eight execs ranked them 13th or lower.

And the criticism doesn’t stop there. “(New coach) Aaron Glenn will be fine, and Garrett Wilson is a good player,” one said. “I’m not a big Justin Fields fan. He’s a bridge at best and a really good backup.” The same voice pointed at the team’s strategy: “Win it on defense, shorten the game running the ball, have a running quarterback and play a 13-10 ballgame.” So, as per the exec, that blueprint doesn’t exactly scream long-term faith in Justin Fields and co.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Jets Minicamp Jun 11, 2025 Florham Park, NY, USA New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn looks on during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Florham Park Atlantic Health Jets Training Center NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250611_rtc_ja1_0126

More worries as another executive called this season a transitional year. “The bit that I’ve seen in preseason was nice, but I’ve still got to see what they are… I think they’re going to be a year in transition. They very well could be close to as bad as Tennessee.” The remark reflects growing doubts about the Jets’ readiness, suggesting they may face a rebuilding year with results comparable to a struggling Titans squad.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Meadowlands faithful have waited over two decades for relevance, and the pressure is squarely on Glenn’s shoulders. When asked about how it feels stepping into this role, Glenn kept it honest: “You know what, that’s really hard to tell until I get up that Sunday and really see how I’m going to feel.” The hesitation in his tone mirrors the uncertainty surrounding the roster. And while Glenn’s team is struggling, a critical injury update has only increased his worries.

AD

Aaron Glenn’s Jets lose Alijah Vera-Tucker

The Gang Green faithful took a gut punch on Thursday when Aaron Glenn revealed Alijah Vera-Tucker will be out for the year. Star right guard Vera-Tucker tore his triceps in practice earlier this week. The 26-year-old will undergo surgery and face a long seven-month recovery. “He was a big player for us, but we have to continue to keep rolling,” informed Glenn. Now, the attention shifts to who fills that massive gap.

The head coach admitted he’s still weighing his options. Xavier Newman sits as the listed backup at right guard, and Joe Tippmann and Josh Myers also get a chance in depending on how the staff wants to configure the line. “They’re both still competing,” Glenn explained earlier in camp, pointing out the battle between Tippmann and Myers for the center role.

The Jets have leaned on Vera-Tucker’s flexibility for years, with him playing every spot except center since his rookie season. You can’t replace this much adaptability overnight. Meanwhile, Vera-Tucker’s career in New York has been a rollercoaster.

Drafted 14th overall in 2021, the USC product has been reliable when available but has also faced a string of injuries. He lost nearly an entire season in 2022 with another torn triceps, followed by a torn Achilles in 2023 that sidelined him for all but five games. Despite missing 25 games, he’s started all 43 he’s played and became the team captain for the first time this summer. That nod spoke volumes about his value in the locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Vera-Tucker himself knows what this role means. “Throughout my career, I haven’t had the opportunity to do that,” he said of his leadership growth. “So, more and more now, I take advantage of those opportunities to be a vocal leader and lead not only O-line but the offense and the team as well, so it’s cool.”

But as of now, the Jets are getting ready for the Steelers showdown at MetLife; and Glenn’s next move will set the tone for Week 1.