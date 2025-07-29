Aaron Glenn’s Future Plans Take Another hit After Jets’ Breece Hall Cast Doubts on Extension

The Jets are only a few days into camp, and already, the depth chart has changed. Zach Evans, a second-year running back who’d been fighting for a roster spot, has retired. It’s not a seismic loss since he was always on the fringe. But it’s one more reminder that this is a roster still being reshaped under a new regime.

And the other reminder? The Jets announced that they’ve placed the player on the reserve/retired list. Under NFL rules, a player under contract who files retirement papers can be moved to the reserve/retired list. This removes him from the active roster but allows the team to retain his rights. As Jets senior reporter Eric Allen explained, “Evans (5-11, 211) signed a reserve/futures contract with the Green & White on Jan. 6. He played 10 games for the Rams last season and rushed 9 times for 19 yards before joining the Jets’ practice squad on Dec. 18.”

Allen further added, “A sixth-round pick (No. 215 overall) of the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft, Evans played collegiately at TCU and Ole Miss.” The Jets’ star’s retirement decision surely comes as a surprise, but he wasn’t projected to make the final 53-man roster. The Jets already have three roster locks at running back: Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis.

Now the question is whether the team keeps a fourth back. With the Jets expected to lean heavily on the ground game, added depth could be valuable. That could mean a new opportunity for the undrafted rookie Donovan Edwards out of Michigan, who was labeled as the “biggest winner” of rookie minicamp by Jets reporter Nick Faria.

The 24-year earlier played for the Rams and then went on to play for the Jets. Drafted as the sixth-round pick, he logged nine carries for 19 yards in 10 games as a rookie. Meanwhile, another 24-year-old Jets’ star faces a problem.

Breece Hall isn’t expecting his payday to come down before the 2025 campaign

We are talking about Hall. The Jets# 20 said that he isn’t concerned about his next contract. He’s simply focusing on proving his worth this season. Like many notable players, Hall is in the last year of his contract with the Jets. He will be earning $3.4 million salary this year, after which he will become a free agent.

“I’m not really expecting it before the season. We got a new head coach (Aaron Glenn), new GM (Darren Mougey). Obviously, I wasn’t drafted by them, I’m not their guy. So for me, like I said, I’ve got to prove it every day. For me, I’ve got a chip on my shoulder. I feel like right now, OK, it’s my last chance. For me, it’s always been, ‘he’s got potential, he’s got potential,’ but now I want to be the product. It’s all about putting my head down and working. I don’t really want to discuss all the other stuff. For me, I just try to worry about ball right now,” Hall told the reporters

Hall’s comments came after classmates Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner received long-term extensions this month. Neither of those players seemed to have experience with the new coaching staff or front office, yet the deals got done. Hall, meanwhile, remains without a new contract.

He is coming off a disappointing 2024 season, logging 876 rushing yards and five touchdowns, along with 57 catches for 483 yards. Earlier this offseason, the Jets running back thought he might be traded. However, the head coach assured him that he is still part of the roster.

In spite of the unexpected shake-up in the Jets’ running back room with Evans’ retirement, the team is seemingly optimistic about its offensive potential. With Fields leading the charge and Hall on his side, the Jets are set to make waves this season. It remains to be seen whether Hall will be on the roster after his rookie deal ends.