Aaron Glenn’s Jets Forced to Pay 6-Figure Sum to Recently Cut Star Rumored to Join Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers

Contract timing and league rules play a bigger role than on-field production in how this unfolded.

Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers now hover in the background as league chatter grows louder around the situation.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard has officially parted ways with the New York Jets after three seasons, ending a tenure that failed to meet expectations both on the field and on the financial ledger. Lazard’s departure was granted at his request, as he now seeks opportunities with a contender late in the 2025 NFL season.

Lazard originally signed a four-year, $44 million contract with Aaron Glenn’s Jets in March 2023, which included a $10.92 million signing bonus and $22 million in total guarantees. That signing bonus was paid up front, and his base salary in 2023 and 2024 was fully guaranteed as part of that deal.

After underwhelming production and a diminished role, Lazard agreed to restructure his contract prior to the 2025 season, taking an $8.5 million pay cut that reduced his base salary from roughly $11 million to $2.25 million. Of that amount, $1.75 million was guaranteed. The Jets also voided the final year of the contract, ensuring Lazard would become a free agent following the season.

When the Jets released Lazard after Week 15, approximately $291,667 of his 2025 base salary remained unpaid. This is where termination pay became relevant, and where Lazard’s situation differed from other veterans released after the trade deadline.

“In recent years, some vested veterans have waived their right to termination pay in order to secure a release after the trade deadline,” wrote ProFootballTalk on X. “WR Allen Lazard did not have to do that in order to be released by the Jets.”

Because Lazard did not waive his termination-pay rights, the Jets remain financially responsible for that remaining portion of his salary. If Lazard clears waivers and signs elsewhere, the new team would pay him the veteran minimum for any weeks he is on its roster, with the Jets offsetting the difference. If he is not signed, the Jets owe him the full remaining amount regardless.

Beyond the remaining base salary, Lazard’s release also carries future cap consequences. Due to the prorated structure of his signing bonus, the Jets are expected to absorb approximately $8.3 million in dead cap in 2026, representing unallocated bonus money from the original four-year deal.

Even with the release, Lazard’s actual cash earnings from the Jets will total more than $22 million in guarantees, with additional base salary earned in 2025 depending on waiver claims and timing.

On the field, Lazard’s production never lived up to his initial expectations in New York. Between the 2023 and 2024 seasons, he compiled only 70 receptions for 911 yards and eight touchdowns, and in 2025 he logged just 10 catches for 70 yards and one score before being released, a stark contrast to the promise of his earlier career.

With his Jets chapter closed, rumors are already swirling that he could reunite with former teammates.

Allen Lazard might be heading towards Pittsburgh

Allen Lazard went undrafted during the 2018 season. He was later signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars to their practice squad, from where the Green Bay Packers picked him up. He played for the Packers from 2018 to 2022 before joining the Jets in 2023. Now, reports state that his next destination might be Pittsburgh.

One reason for this potential move is the veteran quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Lazard played with Rodgers under two separate franchises, the Packers and the Jets. Moreover, they are close friends, which might further strengthen the possibility of a reunion in Pittsburgh.

While this could be the case, other teams might also claim the wide receiver within the next 24 to 48 hours. If he clears waivers, Lazard will have the option to sign with any team’s main roster or practice squad.

Given that the Steelers are still in the playoff hunt, signing with them would guarantee him a postseason appearance.

A day has passed since he was released, and there are still 24 hours left in the waiver period. If everything falls into place, and the rumor proves true, Allen Lazard could be reunited with Aaron Rodgers for the third time in his career.