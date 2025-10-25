Aaron Glenn’s Jets Handed Unexpected News Amid Growing Frustrations With Justin Fields

The New York Jets’ ongoing struggle to secure their first win of the season continues to weigh heavily on the team. However, amid persistent issues with quarterback Justin Fields, head coach Aaron Glenn finally found an unexpected source of motivation. While most players have fallen short of expectations, kicker Nick Folk stood out as a bright spot by achieving a commendable feat.

The Jets achieved a major milestone in the 2025 season by becoming the only team in the NFL that has not missed a kick. This includes both field goals and extra points. According to a report by NBC Sports, their kicker, Nick Folk, is 14-for-14 on field goals so far this season. Besides, he’s also 5-for-5 on attempts beyond 50 yards, securing a hard-to-attain feat. He has also converted all of his extra-point attempts (seven of seven).

The achievement turned out to be a candle in the storm for the team. Ahead of their upcoming Sunday Night Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jets were unsuccessful in securing even a single victory out of the 7 games played this season.

Their last showdown against the Carolina Panthers ended in 13-6 defeat for them. This was after the Panthers scored 3 in the first quarter, 7 in the second, and 3 in the third. However, replicating their strength, the Jets managed to secure two field goals.

On top of that, the Jets and their quarterback, Justin Fields, are on tense terms. The intensity boiled up when Owner Woody Johnson publicly criticized Fields for the team’s 0-7 start, saying “it’s hard when you have a quarterback with a rating that we got.” Meanwhile, the quarterback also didn’t back down from submitting a bold response.

Justin Fields drops unbothered verdict over Woody Johnson’s “not jiving” remark

Intensity had a serious balance between Johnson and Justin Fields amid the ongoing frustrations. After the Jets’ owner publicly questioned the roadblocks between Feilds and his full potential, the quarterback stepped forward with a bold and clear response. According to him, the whole defense unit might be visibly struggling, but he sure has to take the blame.

“It doesn’t bother me. Of course, everybody knows I need to play better, we need to play better as a team. No matter how the offense does as a unit, I’m going to get the blame and I understand that. That’s just what comes with the job. It’s what comes with it so you can’t let anything kind of affect your mind, my mind,” the 26-year-old said, as reported by Newsweek.

Further addressing Johnson’s statement, he also admitted to the fact that there are times when one has to trust oneself and keep growing.

“That is what it is, no matter if it’s him, no matter if it’s family members, even teammates sometimes. There’s going to be times where you have to be the only one who believes in yourself. That’s his opinion,” he added.

The Titans are scheduled to face the Bengals in the upcoming Sunday Night Game. While the head coach, Aaron Glenn, is seemingly considering strategic changes, it still remains to be seen if Fields gets to start the game.