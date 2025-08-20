Aaron Glenn’s Loud Response to NFL Media Probes Into Jets Passing Amid Justin Fields’ Criticism

The New York Jets’ offense lineup already looks shaky before the regular season has started. And the reason behind it? Their passing game just isn’t clicking. Head coach Aaron Glenn has built the offense around run-heavy plays, which rely a lot on QB Justin Fields running the ball. To put it simply, it’s as RB Braelon Allen said: “Coach harps on showing our DNA and our brand of football.” But here’s the real question: can that game plan of Glenn still win in today’s NFL?

If the Jets are already running the ball on 3rd-and-long in the preseason, isn’t Aaron Glenn showing his hand for when the real challenges come up in the league? Sure, the Jets’ offensive lineup can take on any defense. But what happens when defenses load the box and dare Justin Fields to throw? That’s the issue. Besides Garrett Wilson, the Jets lack proven receiving threats. During camp and preseason, the offense rarely pushed the ball downfield. Such a one-dimensional attack will not make it when faced with a solid defense. So, the Jets’ “DNA” risks becoming predictable by midseason. Recently, reporters brought that concern directly to Glenn.

When asked if the Jets’ head coach was worried about the Jets’ passing struggles in a “passing league,” Glenn immediately fired back: “Who says it’s a passing league?” The exchange didn’t stop there. When the reporter pressed the point, Glenn quipped: “The team that won the Super Bowl, what were they in passing? 29th. What were they in running? 1st.” He referenced the 2024 champion Philadelphia Eagles, who thrived with Saquon Barkley rushing for 2,005 yards and finished second in rushing yards per game last season. Glenn’s point? You don’t need an elite passing attack to win in today’s NFL.

So is Glenn right? It’s a fair question. The Eagles proved a run-heavy approach can succeed, but they also had balance when needed. Can the Jets match that? Justin Fields, for his part, seems calm with the situation at hand. “If they want to get depth on the second level, we’re fine with taking the eight, 10-yard completion, taking time off the clock, and just driving down the field, and having 10- to 15-play drives. It gets the defense tired,” Fields told reporters after the game.

The Jets’ quarterback also admitted that what the Jets are doing might not excite fans, but he insisted that it’s “efficient ball.” However, after the Jets’ recent preseason loss, Aaron Glenn threw the locker room under the bus by pointing out how they did not play good overall. And it was enough for critics to take shots at Justin Fields’ preseason performance.

Justin Fields’ slow preseason start leads to a rise in criticism

The Jets made a bold move in the offseason by signing Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal. Fields arrived in New York as the replacement for Aaron Rodgers, whose stint failed to deliver results. But he also has his flaws. Across his four seasons so far, the QB has a completion rate of 61.1%, averaging only 7.0 yards per throw. He had success with the Steelers, but that, too, was in pockets, lacking consistency. That’s why many question his ability to push the ball deep. And this preseason gave critics fresh ammunition.

Through two preseason games now, Justin Fields has gone just 4-for-9 passing for 46 yards. In the preseason game against the Packers, he looked sharp in limited action. He had 3-of-4 for 42 yards and a rushing touchdown. But then in the 31-12 preseason loss to the Giants, the Jets’ QB completed only 1-of-5 passes for four yards. Even more troubling? He hasn’t attempted a throw beyond nine air yards. Does that matter?

Some say yes, because defenses will crowd the Jets’ O-line and erase the short game. But Justin Fields just shrugged it off. “We’re fine with taking eight-yard completions every play,” he said. “Of course, you want explosives, but we’re not going to force the ball.” That attitude didn’t stop the media from piling on. And Aaron Glenn wasn’t having it.

The Jets’ head coach recently vented frustration at reporters for rushing to judge his quarterback after just a handful of preseason snaps. “You have so many people that want to talk about a small amount of plays these guys get… Then everything is falling down because we throw six passes… Then he’s Johnny Unitas when we throw four passes [in the first game],” Aaron Glenn said. He admitted the noise involving Justin Fields annoys him, but he understands that it comes with the job.

Moreover, while Aaron Glenn was right to point out that preseason criticism often goes overboard, people aren’t wrong to worry. Without a credible deep threat, the Jets will struggle to keep defenses honest. You can’t grind out every game with 15-play drives. At some point, Justin Fields must prove he can hit big throws downfield. And until he does, the questions and the criticism won’t stop.