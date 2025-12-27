brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Aaron Glenn’s Major Move Before Patriots Game Puts Defensive Star’s Future in Jeopardy

ByAbhishek Sachin Sandikar

Dec 27, 2025 | 12:06 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Aaron Glenn’s Major Move Before Patriots Game Puts Defensive Star’s Future in Jeopardy

ByAbhishek Sachin Sandikar

Dec 27, 2025 | 12:06 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Placing a star defensive player on IR ahead of Week 17 was always going to raise eyebrows. With a 3-12 record, the New York Jets‘ focus over the last two games will be on the position of their draft picks for the 2026 NFL draft. Now, after placing star defensive end Will McDonald IV on season-ending injured reserve, head coach Aaron Glenn has to make a major decision about his future. In May, the Jets will have to decide whether to pick up the pass rusher’s fifth-year option ahead of his fourth NFL season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Although the 26-year-old has led the Jets in sacks for a second straight season, picking up the $15 million fifth-year option remains debatable based on his streaky performance this year. The defensive end has been far less impactful this season, with his struggles against the run forcing Aaron Glenn to utilize him only on passing downs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved