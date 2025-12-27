Aaron Glenn’s Major Move Before Patriots Game Puts Defensive Star’s Future in Jeopardy

Placing a star defensive player on IR ahead of Week 17 was always going to raise eyebrows. With a 3-12 record, the New York Jets‘ focus over the last two games will be on the position of their draft picks for the 2026 NFL draft. Now, after placing star defensive end Will McDonald IV on season-ending injured reserve, head coach Aaron Glenn has to make a major decision about his future. In May, the Jets will have to decide whether to pick up the pass rusher’s fifth-year option ahead of his fourth NFL season.

Although the 26-year-old has led the Jets in sacks for a second straight season, picking up the $15 million fifth-year option remains debatable based on his streaky performance this year. The defensive end has been far less impactful this season, with his struggles against the run forcing Aaron Glenn to utilize him only on passing downs.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.