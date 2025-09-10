Aaron Glenn’s Strong Message to Justin Fields’ Locker Room After Jets HC Vows to Fix Penalties, Per Insider

Aaron Glenn’s first game as Jets head coach ended in a narrow 34-32 loss to the Steelers and sparked a wake-up call in the locker room. From costly penalties to emotional outbursts, Glenn made it clear that accountability won’t be optional under his leadership. According to reports, he has warned players that repeated mistakes, especially those rooted in poor discipline, could cost them their spot on the field.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the loss, Aaron Glenn lashed out at the team, ”The one thing to me that turned this game, man, we can’t have turnovers,” Glenn said, adding, ”We can’t do it. We have to be a more disciplined team. There were some penalties that happened in that game that were true discipline issues. That’s something that will be addressed.

As reported by The Athletic, Glenn pointed to several breakdowns, including a special teams turnover by Xavier Gipson and a costly hit by Quincy Williams on the Steelers’ running back, both moments that can be directly traced to the Jets’ collapse. The coach didn’t stop here.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Glenn made it clear: undisciplined players won’t stay on the field “You will not be on the field with this team if you’re gonna cause us to lose games, you’re gonna cause issues like that. We will get that addressed.” He also urged the team to fix recurring mistakes now, not just recognize them, but eliminate them before they cost more games. “We have to get ready to focus on some of these discipline penalties that we have had.”

Despite a solid 40-yard return earlier in the game, Glenn benched Xavier Gipson in the fourth quarter in favor of rookie Arian Smith. With Kene Nwangwu sidelined due to injury, Glenn’s decision to move away from Gipson signals that he is serious about his postgame stance. As he said, ”Those things have got to be fixed or you can’t be on the field with us. That’s just what it is.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Simpson’s penalty and Williams’ late hit extended a Steelers drive, and Glenn said that must change. ”There are ways that we can protect our quarterback without getting those types of penalties. I know for a fact that John Simpson will do a better job in that.”

These weren’t just mistakes, they were moments that directly influenced the game’s outcome. And Glenn’s response suggests he plans to enforce a standard, not just set one.

AD

Field’s shine, but errors haunt Jets

Despite the loss, the Jets’ offense showed surprising efficiency, largely due to Justin Fields. He delivered one of the best statistical games of his career, completing 16 of 22 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown, while adding 48 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. Fields posted career highs in EPA per attempt and passing grade, showing poise and accuracy, especially in rhythm with Garrett Wilson.

The Jets opened with balance and control. Their run game averaged 4.7 yards per carry, keeping Pittsburgh’s defensive front off balance. Fields was decisive, and the offensive line held firm against a Steelers pass rush led by T.J. Watt, allowing zero sacks in the first quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Momentum shifted in the second quarter. Penalties pushed the Jets out of field goal range before halftime. Fields had a chance to lead a game-winning drive but completed just one of four passes. Miscommunication in pass protection led to increased pressure, and the offense stalled.

Defensively, the Jets unraveled. Cornerback Brandon Stephens gave up two touchdowns and dropped a potential interception that could’ve changed the game. Aaron Rodgers capitalized on every mistake. Poor tackling, breakdowns in coverage, and miscommunication turned the secondary, from a strength into a liability.