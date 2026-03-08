AFC Team Already Accused of Tanking for Arch Manning in 2027 NFL Draft

Essentials Inside The Story Jets accused of quietly positioning themselves for Arch Manning in 2027

Veteran QB stopgaps spark speculation of another transitional Jets season

Past Jets tank narratives for Peyton Manning and Trevor Lawrence resurface

Texas quarterback Arch Manning has been getting shouts for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft since his high school days, but now there’s a team set up for him, too. Despite the draft being a year away, one AFC franchise is already being accused of positioning itself for that future prize by potentially tanking the present.

“If the Jets sign Geno Smith and Carson Wentz to get them through 2026, they might as well turn in their 2027 draft card right now for Arch Manning,” New York sports writer Gary Myers sparked the conversation earlier today when he posted on X. “The draft will be in Washington, so easy trip for Jets fans. Anxious Jets fans need not worry about him refusing to play for the Jets. That won’t happen.”

The New York Jets finished 3-14 in 2025, which stretched their playoff drought to 15 years. They also ended up at the bottom of the AFC East. Reports suggest the team is preparing to release Justin Fields after he started nine games and went 2-7.

Now, rumors say Gang Green could turn to veteran options like Geno Smith or Carson Wentz, which has led many across the Big Apple to wonder if the franchise is quietly preparing for another rough season. With the Jets not having finished in the top two of their division since 2016, no fan would want to hear that.

However, longtime members of the Gang Green faithful know this conversation is nothing new. Back in 1996, many believed the franchise was chasing the chance to draft Peyton Manning. That season ended in disaster with a 1-15 record under Rich Kotite, which secured the first overall pick for the 1997 draft. Yet the plan never materialized because Manning returned to Tennessee for his senior year.

Then again, a similar storyline surfaced in 2020. That year, the Jets started the season 0-13 and were accused of tanking for Trevor Lawrence. Everything seemed lined up for the top pick. However, two late wins unexpectedly ruined the plan, and the Jacksonville Jaguars eventually secured the first overall selection.

Then, this year, many believe the same thing happened as the Jets finished 3-14 this past season, tying the Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tennessee Titans. However, the Raiders ultimately walked away with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Now, it would seem that the strange pattern continues. The Jets often struggle, yet they rarely struggle enough when a clear top quarterback prospect is waiting.

Arch Manning remains a hot prospect for NFL teams

Arch Manning carries one of the most famous last names in football history. With Peyton Manning and Eli Manning as his legendary uncles and Archie Manning as his grandfather, expectations have surrounded him for years. Football fans across the league remember how Peyton and Eli dominated their eras and delivered Super Bowl titles.

For years, the buzz around Arch Manning revolved around his famous last name and flashes of elite potential. But the 2025 season was when the hype truly found substance.

After finishing the previous year with just under 1,000 passing yards, the Texas quarterback exploded for over 3,000 yards and a combined 36 touchdowns, announcing himself as one of college football’s rising stars. Manning managed that leap while absorbing 23 sacks across the campaign.

Even though his development is still unfolding, it is easy to understand why Gang Green supporters are already linking the young Texas quarterback with their team.

The Jets may have the flexibility to chase that dream if they choose. Gang Green currently holds three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, which gives them unusual leverage on draft night. So even if they fail to secure the top overall selection, the franchise could still put together a massive trade package to climb the board and target Manning.

Whether Gang Green actually tries again for Arch Manning remains to be seen, but the speculation has already begun.