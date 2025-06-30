Jets Already Searching for Their Next Franchise QB as Justin Fields Urged to Follow Alex Smith’s Footsteps

“Justin Fields Has the Potential to Be a Top-Five NFL Quarterback.” In 2022, Sports Illustrated and multiple media outlets predicted Fields to be a top-class upcoming player. From fans to analysts, many believed this. For a minute, it looked like the NFL had a new star ready to take over the Windy City. But things turned swiftly. Fast forward four years (and two teams), and that hope has turned to ashes. Now, the hype has been replaced with hesitation. In New York, where the media never sleeps and expectations come fast, Fields isn’t walking in as the franchise QB; he might be ‘let’s see what he’s got before the next big thing arrives‘ kind of guy, at least as per a podcaster.

In an episode on Locked On Jets, the host, John B, said, “I’m hoping for Fields to be the bridge to the next great Jets franchise QB. That involves him playing well enough.” So we’re not even considering that he might be the franchise QB? Well, looking at his falloff from college to the NFL, that makes sense. His numbers, combined with the inconsistency, do not really add to his case.

In his first year at Ohio State, Fields made a huge splash-leading the Buckeyes to a Big Ten title with a 34-21 win over Wisconsin. He didn’t just win games, he racked up honors too, finishing third in the Heisman race, grabbing Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, and landing first-team all-conference. Fast forward to the NFL, and Fields carved out a wild record of his own. He’s the only quarterback ever to rush for three regular-season touchdowns of 50-plus yards in a career. But still, his struggles have outshone his records and numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers Oct 20, 2024 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields 2 warms up for a game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh Acrisure Stadium Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBarryxReegerx 20241020_sjb_ii9_022

AD

The fact that Fields holds the ball too long, takes too many sacks, doesn’t throw with anticipation, and takes too long to process is the main reason why the quarterback hasn’t proved his worth yet. Hence, that’s the reason, as per a recent Pro Football Network mock draft, the Jets might already be eyeing their next QB in the 2026 first round. Or maybe even one of those “70-touchdown future stars” if the season goes sideways. Yeah, Fields is pencilled in as the Week 1 starter, but let’s be real: if he doesn’t click and if the losses start stacking, the front office would be very happy to shift gears. Well, not happy. But they surely wouldn’t hesitate. Aaron Glenn, who didn’t think while removing Aaron Rodgers, wouldn’t either.

Nevertheless, Fields is at least coming off a decent season with the Steelers. In just six starts, he threw for 1,106 yards, ran for another 289, and totalled 10 touchdowns, with only one pick. It wasn’t flashy every snap, but it was smart, efficient football that earned him some real praise for his decision-making and ability to extend plays when it mattered most.

Add in his career passer rating of 83.9, 45 TDs, and 31 INTs over 50 games. When you look at these stats, you’d think he is decent. Which he is. Sure, but are these franchise-level numbers? Not even close. That’s what it’s all about. No one’s questioning his promise. But reaching the franchise level? We don’t know if that’s possible. Even if it is, the Jets might not wait that long.

So for him to be that ‘bridge‘ while the Jets find ‘the one’. That makes sense. It might be unfair, but that’s just how it goes. Oddly enough, his situation mirrors that of a former Chiefs QB.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jets Hope Fields Can Be Their Alex Smith—Not Their Mahomes

Locked On Jets drew a very interesting parallel between Justin Fields and Alex Smith, former Chiefs. “I’m hoping Fields is like the Jets’ version of Alex Smith with the Chiefs… where he gives them stable enough QB play for a few years so that they don’t rush into picking a new QB.” And honestly? That makes complete sense. At least from the Jets’ perspective. And this comparison? It isn’t pulled from thin air.

When the Chiefs brought in Alex Smith back in 2013? It wasn’t about the flash; it was about setting a solid ground. Kansas City needed a steady hand, and Smith delivered exactly that. Over five seasons, he went 50–26 as a starter, completed almost 66% of his passes, and threw 102 touchdowns to just 33 picks. His most important contribution? His consistency. Something the Chiefs haven’t enjoyed for a long time. Good output until they landed their next superstar: Patrick Mahomes.

Fields might be in a similar boat. Just like Alex Smith once held things down in Kansas City while Mahomes was destined to come in later, Fields is being asked to keep the Jets afloat until their soulmate walks through the door. And make no mistake, that door is wide open. New York’s already being tied to top 2026 draft prospects like Washington’s Will Rogers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, in short, Fields just needs to buy time. Like Smith, he must manage games, avoid turnovers, and lead the team to…respectable numbers. He does have the quality to do that. If he can replicate even 80% of what Smith did? He’ll be a success!