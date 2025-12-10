Jets Announce QB Move Amid Justin Fields & Tyrod Taylor’s Injuries

The New York Jets finally have a solution amid their quarterback issues. In the same week, Justin Fields suffered a knee injury while Tyrod Taylor sustained a groin injury against the Miami Dolphins. Fortunately, good news is on the horizon as Jets‘ head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed that the New York Jets have signed a new quarterback.

“The Jets also signed Adrian Martinez to add to the QB room, Aaron Glenn said,” wrote The Athletic writer Zack Rosenblatt on X.

The signing of Adrian Martinez will provide relief to the Jets.

Sudden injuries can leave any team hopeless, especially if its best players have suffered them. Both Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields were having a good season before getting injured. The former completed 80-of-134 passes for 779 passing yards and five touchdowns. Elsewhere, Fields completed 62.9% passes out of 204 for 1,259 yards and seven touchdowns. These stats highly speak of the duo, who have been pillars for the Jets this season.

While their status remains “questionable,” Adrian Martinez is the perfect player for the HC to put his faith in. The 26-year-old has had a great career. He won the UFL Championship in 2024 while playing for the Birmingham Stallions. Martinez was phenomenal during that season, having won both the UFL MVP and the UFL Championship Game MVP awards. He completed 134 passes for 1,750 yards, fifteen touchdowns, and three interceptions. As a wideout, he also rushed for 530 yards and three touchdowns over 54 carries.

He was playing for the San Francisco 49ers before getting released on December 9, 2025. Luckily, the Jets signed him the very next day. Seems like Adrian Martinez won’t be facing many problems, since this is not the first time he has worn the Jets’ jersey.

Adrian Martinez is ready for his second New York Jets stint

Adrian Martinez was undrafted during the 2023 NFL Draft, but later signed with the Detroit Lions‘ practice squad. Following his release from the Lions, he joined the Birmingham Stallions in 2024. After playing 10 games in the UFL and winning it all, he signed with the New York Jets in July 2024.

Initially, he was on a practice squad contract. However, his contract was waived, and he again signed a reserve/future contract. Unfortunately, he played in the NFL only once. It was during Week 9 against the New York Giants.

With the latest developments, it seems he will finally get his big break. The Jets will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. Their season is over, since they have no chance of making it to the postseason. But they will hope to finish the season on a firm note. Elsewhere, the 9-4 Jaguars are on a roll and will look to solidify their playoff chances.

Nonetheless, Week 15 will be crucial to both these teams. Will it be the perfect debut for Martinez in the Jets jersey, or will the Jaguars take their wins to double digits? Only a few days’ wait until everything becomes clear.