Azareye’h Thomas Breaks Silence on Shoulder Surgery After NY Jets Place CB on IR

Azareye’h Thomas’ promising rookie campaign with the New York Jets has come to a painful and premature end. After injuring his shoulder against the Miami Dolphins in Week 14, the cornerback revealed he will undergo surgery in a couple of days.

Such a setback in the very first year of his NFL career could have far-reaching effects on his playing style. He also prayed to God for giving him strength during these tough times.

“To be real, been a heavy year. First surgery ever in a couple of days — and l’ve learned — it doesn’t have to make sense. You can’t break what GOD is taking time to mold. I know my GOD,” Azareye’h Thomas wrote. “My GOD remains undefeated… So this too shall pass. How you see your pain determines what it produces. So refine and stretch me LORD – not for my comfort, but for Your glory. Thank You, Jesus. #Year1”

He injured himself during a tackle on Phins’ receiver Malik Washington at 11:45 in the second quarter. After four minutes, the Jets updated his status as questionable. But he came back into the game with five minutes remaining in the second quarter. The rookie has also shown promise to the head coach, Aaron Glenn. However, his issues with his shoulder have been persistent.

Even during the offseason this year, he injured his shoulder and missed two weeks of practice. Now, he will miss the rest of his rookie season.

Azareye’h Thomas on Injured Reserve (IR)

The Jets have also placed him on the injured reserve (IR). It means he will not play this year as they are already eliminated from the playoffs. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound player was drafted in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft.

In his first NFL season, Thomas recorded a pass deflection in six consecutive games, becoming the second Jets rookie after the Hall of Fame cornerback Darrelle Revis to achieve this since 2000. Overall, in 12 games (five starts), Thomas finished the 2025 season with 22 tackles (13 solo) and seven passes defended. However, Glenn is taking steps to move forward.

While revealing the news of placing Azareye’h Thomas on IR, they also revealed the elevation of QB Adrian Martinez and DB Tre Brown from the practice squad for the Week 15 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the fans are sad about the latest development in the cornerback’s injury, they still want the team to end things on a good note. Can they do it? We’ll find out soon!