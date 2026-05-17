Billionaire American Businessman Shows Interest in Buying NY Jets From Woody Johnson

Billionaire entrepreneur and beverage mogul Mike Repole, who played a major role in revitalizing a top college basketball program, has now set his sights on the NFL. Repole recently revealed that he would welcome the opportunity to buy a minority stake in the New York Jets and partner with owner Woody Johnson.

“Honestly, I’d love to buy the Jets right now,” Repole said during an appearance on the “Portfolio Players” podcast with Front Office Sports. “I’m not even a Jets fan, but I’d love to buy that franchise. Again, one of the worst franchises out there. I don’t want to say ‘the worst’ because Woody might see this one day.”

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As of May 2026, the Jets have not made a playoff appearance since 2011. Following the Buffalo Sabres (NHL) clinching a playoff spot in April 2026, the Jets now hold the longest active playoff drought in all four major North American professional sports leagues.

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So, even though Repole isn’t a fan of the team, he would still love to buy the franchise and help Woody Johnson turn the franchise around.

“Give me a call, Woody,” Repole shared via X. “@nyjets Let’s make the Jets a winning franchise!!!!! The NY fans will love this. I’ll do it for FREE, but I’ll buy 1% to 5%!!!! Let’s go, Jets!!!!

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Repole has a history of sports investments, including a recent stake in the UFL and a past bid for the New York Mets . As a lifelong Mets fan from Queens, Repole attempted to buy the team before it was ultimately sold to Steve Cohen.

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As for the Jets,

Leon Hess

Woody Johnson has never seriously considered selling the franchise , not even a minority share. It has been his stance since purchasing the franchise for $635 million from the estate ofin 2000.

While Repole has offered his help to save the Jets, who exactly is he, and why should Jets fans take his bid seriously? The New York native is no stranger to a challenge, with his experience in disrupting various spaces, like a pivotal role in the resurgence of St. John’s basketball, alongside countless other business ventures, before setting his sights on the NFL.

All you need to know about Mike Repole

Hailing from Middle Village, Queens, New York City, Mike Repole started in the beverage industry, which led to his first major venture as he co-founded Glaceau (maker of Vitamin Water), which was sold to Coca-Cola for $4.1 billion. He co-founded Bodyarmor SuperDrink, which was sold to Coca-Cola for $5.6 billion.

In 2025, Repole joined hands with NFL legend Tom Brady as the former New England Patriots star merged with his athletic footwear and apparel brand, NoBull. However, his football connection doesn’t stop with Brady, as Repole was an investor in the United Football League last year, a spring league created following the merger of the latest iterations of the XFL and United States Football League (USFL) in March 2024.

Alongside the gridiron, Repole also played a crucial role in the resurgence of St. John’s basketball as one of the program’s biggest boosters. Furthermore, Repole also played a big role in the return of coach Rick Pitino and continues to take care of at least 50% of the team’s NIL dealings. And these contributions have helped the Red Storm make its first Sweet 16 appearance since 1999. He also owns Renegade, the recent Kentucky Derby runner-up horse, as part of his race stable business.

Mike Repole is clearly no stranger to turning struggling franchises and brands into winners. Whether Jets fans will get their wish remains to be seen, as Woody Johnson has given no indication he plans to sell. But if Repole ever gets the keys, his track record suggests he would bring the same transformative energy to the NFL that he has shown in business and college basketball.