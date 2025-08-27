Aaron Glenn Gives up on Jets QB After Justin Fields Sent Strong Message

The roster cut has been merciless to the players. Even remarkable skills couldn’t save the ones who got cut. The sentiment is the same for the Jets, who have their future hinged on the QB room. Justin Fields is expected to turn a new chapter for the Jets, but will he be able to do it when the QB position is thin, with only Fields and Tyrod Taylor as options? This is because Aaron Glenn and the team have already given up on rookie QB and undrafted free agent Brady Cook.

And not just Cook, the team gave up on all its UDFA receivers, as reported by Nick Faria. “None of the top #Jets UDFA receivers made the 53-man roster. Byron Cowart has been placed on IR. QB, Brady Cook was also waived,” he wrote on X. Josh Myers is confident about Fields and his ability to change the Jets‘ fate. However, neither Fields nor Taylor has completed a full NFL season, which heightens the importance of the Jets filling their vacant QB3 spot.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…