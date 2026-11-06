Breece Hall Forced To Deactivate Social Media Amid Threats From Jets Fans

Breece Hall has been out since Week 3, leaving the New York Jets without a crucial player in their offense. It’s a rough stretch for Hall, who is now dealing with the injury and the abuse at the same time.

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Hall admitted to the press on November 5 that he had deactivated his social media accounts due to intense hate and disturbing messages online.

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“Since I haven’t been playing and I’ve been questionable and limited, and people not finding out I’m not playing till game day, I’ve had people like threatening me and my family on social media,” Hall said, per SNY Jets. “It’s not good for your mental health that you should be looking at. So I’m just like, ‘All right, if people think it’s that serious, if you’re willing to go that low, then it’s like nothing that I need to look at.’”

Hall’s trouble started in the Week 3 matchup against the Lions. In the fourth quarter, he went down holding his hip area and was later ruled out. An MRI afterward left him week-to-week, which means the team checks his progress each week with no fixed return date. He ended up missing all of October.

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Hall sat out the last two games after being listed as questionable, and in both cases he practiced on a limited basis before being ruled out on game day. That fueled doubts about his injury, which he says was more serious than reported.

Hall did not go into detail, but he made clear what people were saying.

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“I mean, apparently I’m faking my injury; I just have a bruised hip. It’s a whole bunch of stuff, but yeah, it’s been a lot, but it is what it is,” he said.

He also spoke about his bond with the fanbase.

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“No, I’ve had a very much love-hate relationship with Jets fans and, you know, that’s part of being an athlete in New York. I mean, you got to deal with that because they want you to be available, they want you to play, they want you to play very well, so it is what it is.”

The good news is that Hall practiced fully on Thursday for the first time since getting hurt. In his absence, Braelon Allen has been taking snaps at running back, tallying 565 rushing yards and three touchdowns so far. However, the Jets need to amp up their rushing offense, as they sit in the middle of the pack in the NFL with 841 yards.

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Hall missed significant time only once before this season, in his rookie year. He had torn his ACL in 2022 and played only seven games that year. The RB has since been a consistent player for the Jets, even tallying 1,065 rushing yards in the 2025 season. Hall said he still remains part of the big picture for the team.

“Still the starter. [I’m] still a very good running back in this league,” Hall added. “Braelon is playing [well]. I think [Allen], the offensive line and the offense caught their stride after the first three of four games. It’s gonna be good to get in there and play some ball.”

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Breece Hall still the Jets’ “bell cow,” OC Frank Reich says

Over the last three seasons, Breece Hall has established he is RB1 for the New York Jets. But a decision might be needed on who gets that position with Hall’s imminent return, as Allen has also been promising

NBC Sports’ Danny Carter notes that Allen ranks third among running backs in rushing success rate, 11th in rush yards over expected per attempt and eighth in yards after contact per rush. Over the last three weeks, he is also eighth in expected fantasy points per game.

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Still, the Jets say Hall is their guy. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich repeated Thursday that Hall is still the No. 1 RB.

“We have some plays that are tagged for one or the other, but it’s a great problem to have,” Reich said on November 5. “You got two number one backs. Breece is obviously the bell cow, he’s our guy, but it’ll be a mix. And as far as hot hand, not hot hand, I think that’s always an in-game feel thing, it really is. My experience in it, because I’ve had that experience, I know I haven’t had two guys like this, but yeah, it’s just an in-game feel thing.”

Hall has tallied only 51 carries for 163 yards and one touchdown. It might be too soon to say if the RB might be a part of the Jets’ trade talks. But what is now left to see is how the Jets deploy the two running backs in the attack, knowing what they each bring to the table. The New York Jets face the Kansas City Chiefs next, making for a tough matchup.