Breece Hall Issues Statement on NY Jets Future as Team Considers Tag Decision

Minnesota Vikings v New York Jets International Series 06/10/2024. New York Jets Running Back Breece Hall 20 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA International Series match between Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets and at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 6 October 2024. London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London United Kingdom Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-20549-0095

Minnesota Vikings v New York Jets International Series 06/10/2024. New York Jets Running Back Breece Hall 20 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA International Series match between Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets and at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 6 October 2024. London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London United Kingdom Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-20549-0095

Essentials Inside The Story Uncertainty over Breece Hall’s future as Jets face pivotal contract call

Jets weighing tag, trade, or extension as free agency deadline nears

RB market crowding and rising prices complicate New York’s decision

Breece Hall was the lone bright spot in a dismal New York Jets season, and now the front office faces a franchise-altering decision that could see their best weapon walk. With free agency looming, the front office has to make a critical decision regarding the RB’s future sooner rather than later. Hall, for one, doesn’t sound too bothered.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I don’t know,” Hall said when asked about his future by the New York Post. “I’ve addressed this for like six, seven months. Now I’m just kind of like: whatever happens, happens.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hall’s nonchalant statement on his future with the Jets suggests that he’s now leaving it up to fate, having already approached the franchise about a renewal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m just where my feet are, and letting God and my agent handle everything else,” he said. “I feel like my play speaks for itself, considering the situations I’ve been in the last few years. I’m going to get everything that’s coming to me, so I’m not too worried about it.”

The running back is expected to become a UFA in March, and the front office has yet to decide if they want to tag him, trade him, or sign him to a long-term deal. General manager Darren Mougey has been pretty ambiguous on the matter. He hasn’t opened up on Hall’s future recently, and the last time he addressed the situation was in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“Breece is a good player,” Mougey said. “I want as many good players back as we can. We’ll go through this process and see how free agency unfolds.”

Kenneth Walker III, Travis Etienne Jr., Tyler Allgeier, Rico Dowdle, and J.K. Dobbins are all expected to be free agents soon. The market will surely be saturated with RB options. However, Hall’s five touchdowns for the struggling Jets make a strong case.

ADVERTISEMENT

In yet another season with below-average quarterback play, with Justin Fields only throwing for 1,259 yards, Hall still managed to rack up 1,065 yards. In fact, he also came close to breaking past the 1,000-yard mark in 2023 and 2024. Teams surely noticed that.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jets are still considering all options

The countdown began on Tuesday for the Jets front office, and they have until March 3rd to use the franchise tag on Breece Hall. Apparently, the Jets still haven’t come to a decision yet, and insider Jeremy Fowler has communicated that the team is still “weighing all options with Breece Hall’s future, including a tag and/or an effort toward a long-term deal.”

If they decide to tag him, the expected cost of RBs for next season is expected to be $14.5 million, so that’s not particularly a reasonable way out, either, but it would at least buy them some time. A long-term deal would prove costly too, especially after the Cowboys signed Javonte Williams to a three-year, $24M deal, revamping the RB market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, there’s a good chance that Hall, should he earn himself a long-term deal, will be looking at a number upwards of $8 million, which can reach as high as $10 million.

“The first running-back deal: Javonte Williams agrees to a three-year, $24M ($16M gtd) contract to stay with the Cowboys, per reports,” Cimini wrote. “Expect Breece Hall to go north of $8M per year, perhaps $10M AAV (if not tagged). It’s a buyer’s market, with several productive RBs eligible for free agency.”

For a player who has only made a little more than $10 million in his career, that’s a solid deal, and it remains to be seen whether the Jets make an offer. If they don’t, he has already sent a clear message to the rest of the teams by retweeting an interesting post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Breece Hall ranks No. 2 on @TheAthletic’s list of top free agents. Hall is a home run threat every time he touches the ball and has produced consistently in poor circumstances. He has a ton of upside with a better infrastructure around him, including better QB play,” the tweet read, with a “Free20” tag towards the bottom.

The Jets are not Hall’s only option. But for the franchise, securing the running back could help turn their fortunes around in 2026.