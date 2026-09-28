Breece Hall Provides Concerning Medical Update After Jets’ RB Forced Off the Field Against Lions

Breece Hall’s afternoon against the Detroit Lions ended with the New York Jets holding their breath. The running back was ruled out with a thigh injury after a hard fourth-quarter tackle near the end zone, and his own description of what he felt afterward suggests the Jets may have to wait for more answers.

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“I don’t know yet. I felt something when I was running, and then got tackled and planted, and then felt something else, so we’ll see,” Hall said after the game, as reported by SNY Jets on X.

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The Jets will reportedly have more information after further evaluation. When asked if he expected to undergo imaging, Hall replied, “Probably, I don’t know.”

Early in the fourth quarter, New York was trailing Detroit 10-24. Hall attempted to run on second and goal, but Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske brought him down just short of the end zone. He was on the ground, clutching at his thigh in pain. The Jets staff attended to him, and he eventually went to the medical tent.

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Hall was subsequently ruled out of the game. He finished with 13 carries for 32 yards and three receptions for 23 yards. Braelon Allen took over for him, rushing for 14 yards against the Lions.

The Jets eventually fought all the way back to tie the game at 24 in the same quarter. The Lions then pulled away with a touchdown, and the Jets had a fumble.

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Fantasy Points injury analyst Jeff Mueller suspected Hall went down with a grade 1 quad strain and might be out for three to six weeks.

It will be a big loss for the Jets’ rushing attack, as Hall leads the team with 163 rushing yards so far. Behind him are Allen, Isaiah Davis, and Kene Nwangwu, who is out with an injury.

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Allen has experience carrying a larger workload after Hall dealt with a knee injury in 2024. But he missed most of the 2025 season with a knee injury of his own and has primarily worked as Hall’s complement.

Breece Hall is in the middle of a crucial year. He was placed on the franchise tag in March, but was signed to a three-year extension in May. The previous four years have been so-so for the RB, having totaled 3,366 rushing yards on 742 carries and 18 touchdowns. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2025, which might have pushed the team to award him an extension.

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Sadly, Hall is not the only injury for the Jets.

The Jets have more injury concerns to deal with

Hall was not the only Jets offensive player who left the game with an injury. Garrett Wilson went down late in the fourth quarter after taking a hard hit from two Lions defenders while attempting to make a catch.

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Wilson was shaken up but cleared his concussion evaluation in the blue tent, according to head coach Aaron Glenn. That provided some relief for New York after Wilson had his best game of the young season, finishing with 10 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Left guard Dylan Parham also suffered a knee injury and did not return. Those situations could become important for a Jets team that already has several pieces dealing with injuries.

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The Jets entered the game with the following players inactive: WR Adonai Mitchell, TE Mason Taylor, CB Nahshon Wright, K Blake Grupe, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, LB Kiko Mauigoa.

At 1-2, the Jets now turn their attention to the Chicago Bears. Before they can worry about getting back on track, though, they will have to find out exactly what Hall’s injury means for the offense.