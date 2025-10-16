Breece Hall Undermines Aaron Glenn in 5-Word Statement Amid Jets Trade Rumors

The New York Jets are winless through six games, and the pressure is mounting. Head coach Aaron Glenn’s leadership is under fire, while even the team’s most trusted stars appear rattled. A cryptic post from running back Breece Hall has only added fuel to the fire, stirring unrest.

On October 14, Hall shared a carousel of photos on Instagram. But the caption stole everyone’s attention. “They want to lay down, but I got sum to stand for… #Free20,” he wrote. When the New York Post reporter Brian Costello asked him about it, he summed up the message in 5 words: “maybe one of these days.” That’s crazy.

Hall’s actions seemed to challenge the coach’s assurance that he wouldn’t be traded. It’s been a long story. Aaron Glenn has always defended his RB, claiming back in the offseason that he wasn’t going to trade him. Even when asked about the trade rumors on Wednesday, October 15, the coach had the same answer. “They’re rumors. I still feel the same way,” Glenn said.

Even Breece Hall has given the same vibes every time. He first told the reporters that he did not want a trade, and his post did not mean that. It only meant his readiness for whatever’s coming, a trade, any game, rival, or life situation. Even the term #Free 20 meant that he was free from any pressure or expectations to deal with everything in his own way. Yet, there’s another angle.

The Jets decided not to sign an extension with him, while two other teammates from his draft class signed massive deals. Cornerback Sauce Gardner signed a 4-year, $120.4 million extension, while wide receiver Garrett Wilson also received a four-year $130 million deal. The RB has often said that he loves the Jets and wants to be with them, but things might change once 2026 hits. His 4-year $9 million rookie deal ends after 2025.

For months, his name has surfaced repeatedly in trade rumors, and the uncertainty hasn’t gone away.

Many teams need a RB like Breece Hall

Amid the resurgence of Patrick Mahomes as a dual-threat QB (he leads the franchise in rushing yards) and a great receiving group of speedster sophomore Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice set to return, the Chiefs only need a good RB. Isaiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt have been carrying the load, but if they add Hall, it would be a massive upgrade.

In 2025 alone, Breece Hall is 11th in the league in rushing yards (410) and 12th in carries (88). He has also helped his teammates with 17 receptions for 150 yards. Although he has yet to score a touchdown, his career suggests an upward trajectory. The 24-year-old has many years of sport left as well.

Overall, in his career, he has logged 600 rushes for 2,743 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Moreover, he has 169 receptions for 1442 receiving yards and 8 scores. So, with a long career ahead and solid numbers, he has shown enough potential to be a lethal weapon for any offense.

Yet, if the Chiefs want to sign him, they will be facing stiff competition from other teams.

Two such franchises are the LA Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the Chargers are beat down with injuries to their offensive line, the Steelers need another offensive weapon, as DK Metcalf is trying to help Aaron Rodgers alone. With the trade deadline approaching in three weeks on November 4, the Jets will have to make a quick decision.