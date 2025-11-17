Cowboys’ DeMarvion Overshown Sends Prayers to NFL Star Fighting for His Life in Hospital

The NFL world was hit with a massive jolt after New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was reported to be critically injured in a shooting. The incident occurred early Sunday morning, as per the authorities and team officials. As Boyd fights for his life at Bellevue Hospital, fans and fellow players have turned to offer prayers, sending wishes for his recovery.

Wide receiver Jordan Whittington took to X and wrote, “Prayers up for KB🙏🏽🙏🏽” Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who prepares for a comeback after a long injury-related absence, was quick to reshare Jordan’s post and wrote, “Prayers🙏🏾🙏🏾”

This is a critical time for the NFL as the league and the Cowboys grapple with the loss of Marshawn Kneeland, who reportedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot injury.

Now, the police hadn’t named Boyd the victim, but the team confirmed that he was involved in the incident.

“We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time,” the Jets representative told the BBC.

The incident reportedly occurred on West 38th Street in Midtown.

“The sources said Boyd was with a group of friends outside the trendy hot spot when the dispute broke out, ending with shots fired — but it is unclear if he was the intended target. The sources said the shooter fled the scene in a BMW X6 SUV — but witnesses were uncooperative with cops. A second vehicle, a high-end silver Mercedes-Benz Mayback, also fled the scene after the shooting,” per New York Post.

According to reports, the police have yet to make any arrests in the matter.

While the police are occupied with solving the case, Boyd’s friends have taken to praying for a fast recovery for the player. His teammate and linebacker, Jermaine Johnson, also took to X to share a small write-up about the player.

Jermaine Johnson had a message for his brother’s followers

Boyd’s teammates quickly joined in sharing prayers on social media.

“Everybody please send prayers to my brother and teammate Kris Boyd and his family!!!” Johnson wrote on X. “Lord please hold your healing hand over Kris and guide him back to health and safety. Lord I ask that you please just get him through this safely. In your name, Amen,” he wrote, adding a prayer emoji.

Jets’ defensive tackle Harrison Phillips wrote, “Father God, we come to you right now, asking for your healing power over KB.”

“You are a God of miracles. Lord, place your mighty hand on him as he fights lord God. Guide every doctor, nurse, and surgeon who touches him lord. Give his family strength! Kris is a fighter, and we’re all here for him.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also took to social media to express that he is praying for Boyd.

The cornerback has previously played for three different teams, the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, and Houston Texans, across his career. As per Spotrac, he currently holds a $1.6 million contract with the Jets.

Our prayers are with the Jets player.