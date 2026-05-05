Jets Cut Ties With Veteran Scout Behind One of the Rarest Achievements in NFL History

Scouting the offensive and defensive rookie of the year in the same draft is not an easy task. Only four scouts have managed to achieve this feat so far. The process of selecting prospects requires a lot of hard work and patience, but the New York Jets‘ Dominic Esposito achieved it in 2022. However, just four years later, the franchis have decided to part ways with the scout.

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“#Jets and pro scout Dominic Esposito part ways, per a league source,” posted Aaron Wilson on X.

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Pro Scout Dominic Esposito first came into the Jets organization in 2019. He worked his way up from being an intern to becoming a Pro Scout, who was tasked with assisting the pro personnel department by providing player evaluations.

He also monitored daily transactions across the NFL, while contributing to the weekly advance reports for the coaching staff. Although these consisted of his daily jobs, he excelled at scouting young talent. His standout contribution, however, came in the 2022 draft when he was part of the scouting team that picked wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner.

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With 1,103 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in 83 receptions, and 75 tackles and 20 pass deflections, they went on to win the Offensive Rookie Player of the Year and the Defensive Rookie Player of the Year, respectively. Thanks to Esposito, the Jets became the third NFL franchise to scout both the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year in the same year after the Detroit Lions (1967) and the New Orleans Saints (2017). Later, the Houston Texans became the fourth team to do so in 2023 with QB C.J. Stroud and DE Will Anderson Jr.

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Coming back to Esposito, it does not need any introduction to say his career has been pretty eventful. However, it was never a smooth journey for the former Pro Scout. He had to work his way to the top.

Dominic Esposito’s hard work earned him the rare NFL achievement

Dominic Esposito joined the New York Jets in 2019 after serving as the assistant director of player personnel at the University of South Alabama. Initially, he was a training camp intern, but he got promoted to seasonal intern once the regular season began. The Jets soon noticed his hard work, and within a year of joining the franchise, he became the Player Personnel Assistant.

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It was during his last months in this role that he earned the rare feat. After the success of drafting the offensive and defensive rookie of the year, he was made a Pro Scout in May 2022. Now, after almost seven years in New York and four years as a Pro Scout, he left the Jets in search of a new challenge. His LinkedIn profile shows that he already said goodbye to the franchise on May 1.

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“My time with the New York Jets has come to an end,” wrote Dominic Esposito. “I’m so thankful for the experience and the people who made it so meaningful through the years. Looking forward to the opportunities ahead!”

With such an impressive resume, it remains to be seen whether he continues in the NFL or returns to the college level.