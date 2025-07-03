Jets Ditch Sauce Gardner & Garrett Wilson in NFL Mock Draft 2025 Amid Ongoing Contract Saga

Are the Jets heading down the same road again… Watching their brightest homegrown stars walk out the door? History says yes. From Keyshawn Johnson to Sam Darnold to Zach Wilson, the Gang Green has a habit of drafting talent and somehow letting it slip. And now, fans are sweating again. Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, two cornerstones of the franchise, are eligible for extensions. But guess what? They remain unsigned. Both had their fifth-year options picked up: $20.1 million for Sauce, $16.8 million for Wilson. However, neither has inked a long-term deal. Gardner wants to reset the cornerback market. Wilson’s quietly producing Pro Bowl numbers on a rookie salary.

So when Chad Reuter’s 2025 player-only mock draft had both stars landing in New Orleans, it hit a nerve. Maybe it’s just a mock… or maybe it’s foreshadowing. In Chad Reuter’s fictional player-only draft, the Jets move forward without Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson. Since 2011, the introduction of the rookie wage scale has resulted in the Jets making 17 first-round picks. But only two names, i.e., Quinnen Williams and Muhammad Wilkerson, have received second contracts from the team.

Seems like Jets are focusing on cost-effective rookie contracts over expensive extensions. So, the Saints are stepping in to capitalize if New York wavers. After all, both are from the highly praised 2022 draft class. Meanwhile, Gardner has his eyes set on becoming the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, potentially exceeding $30 million per year. He is well aware of the market, referencing peers like Jaycee Horn, Derek Stingley Jr., and Patrick Surtain II, who have either signed or are approaching major extensions. Even Eagles veteran Darius Slay publicly joined in: “Why the hell are the Jets taking so long to pay Sauce?” Gardner responded supportively, saying, “Appreciate you, my dawg! It’ll happen in due time🤞🏾,” as reported by Heavy.

Despite the contract cloud, Sauce Gardner reported to mandatory minicamp. He said, “I just wanted to show my teammates, show my coaches how much I’m bought into this.” He confirmed negotiations are ongoing, “My team and the Jets, you know they’ve been talking. It’s been pretty productive. We have our goals in terms of numbers.” Like Gardner, Wilson has stayed committed to the team, participating fully in offseason programs under new head coach Aaron Glenn, while bonding with new QB Justin Fields.

“I want to be a Jet for life,” Wilson told reporters. “I wanted to get in and know my teammates and coaches. [And] I don’t think a whole bunch of individuals makes something special.” However, despite the commitment, he remains undervalued. Even though he has produced three straight 1,000-yard seasons, playing with six different starting QBs, Wilson remains underpaid in comparison to fellow top-tier receivers. While he is not known to be pressing for a top-market deal, insiders suggest he is due for compensation in the $24M–$28M per year range.

The prospective choices for the Jets

The Jets may soon face a real decision. That is, they need to pay up or risk losing two of the most gifted players in football. For the Saints, drafting Gardner and Wilson in this mock is a massive win. Gardner gives the team the lockdown cornerback they need. He brings shutdown coverage to a top-10 defense still missing a true No. 1 corner. Wilson gives their offense a dynamic playmaker to pair with Chris Olave, as he can fix red-zone struggles and explosive play issues, giving the team a boost.

In Reuter’s mock, the Jets moved forward without their cornerstone defenders, instead drafting quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Though the duo is promising, it shows a sort of a shift toward cheaper, rookie-deal talent. If QB Jayden Daniels and WR Brian Thomas Jr. were to join the Jets, the team would fully inherit their rookie contracts without changes.

Jayden Daniels (as his future with the Commanders lies on ‘iffy’ dotted lines) and Brian Thomas Jr. (Jaguars) are on fully guaranteed rookie deals with fifth-year options, getting $37.75 and $14.66M respectively. Both have signing bonuses and no special clauses. If traded, their contracts transfer fully, giving the Jets full control through 2028 or 2029. The Jets are moving toward speed, youth, and dynamic upside. While Reuters’ mock is speculative, it reflects leaguewide unease about the Jets’ next move. Let’s see what unfolds next!