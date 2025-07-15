DJ Reed Says It All in One Word After Garrett Wilson Lands $130M Extension

Normally, NFL teams like to wait. Let their first-rounders prove a bit more, stretch it out to four seasons before tossing around huge extensions. But not the New York Jets. They broke the mold with Garrett Wilson. Despite a chaotic stretch that saw seven quarterbacks shuffle under center, Wilson remained the lone spark for Gang Green. Over three years, he quietly became the one reliable thing fans could hold on to, crossing 1,000 yards each season and notching at least three touchdowns annually. That consistency? It turned heads in the front office.

Moreover, Wilson’s stats put him in rare company. Only a handful of receivers in league history have opened their careers with three straight seasons of 1,000+ yards and 80+ catches. And yes, the names he’s hanging with are as elite as they come—Odell Beckham Jr., Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, and Michael Thomas. No matter how many Ls the Jets took, Wilson kept stacking Ws on his stat sheet.

Then came the move that made headlines. Back in April, the Jets had already exercised Wilson’s fifth-year option, locking him in through 2026. But general manager Darren Mougey didn’t stop there. On Monday, July 14, he handed Wilson a bag—four years, $130 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That’s the kind of trust you don’t see every day, especially in the Big Apple, where stars are made—and broken—fast.

Naturally, the locker room noticed. DJ Reed hopped on Instagram and kept it simple: “Deserved🙏🏽❤.” The one word said it all. After all, Wilson’s done more than just flash. He’s hauled in 279 receptions, racked up 3,249 receiving yards, and never missed the 1K-yard mark in a single season. Sure, he hasn’t piled on touchdowns, but with a different quarterback carousel each year, it’s a miracle he’s been this productive at all.

So, while all eyes are glued to the contract buzz around quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts—who just won Super Bowl MVP after tossing three scores and 77% completions—Garrett Wilson’s payday is another reminder. In a league built on big moments, consistency still gets paid.

Garrett Wilson’s contract breakdown

Garrett Wilson didn’t just get paid—he got elite money. The Jets locked in their star wideout with a four-year, $130 million extension, including a massive $90 million in guaranteed cash. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “Wilson’s $90 million guaranteed money is the fourth-largest figure signed by a receiver.”

Add in a $13.75 million signing bonus and bonuses of $20 million and $10 million in the second and third years if he hits certain goals, and this deal screams confidence from Gang Green’s front office. On top of that, this deal puts Wilson among football’s financial giants. His $32.5 million per year slots him just behind names like Ja’Marr Chase ($40.25), Justin Jefferson ($35M), CeeDee Lamb ($34M), and DK Metcalf ($33M).

Now, speaking of decisions, it’s not all about the money. Word is, Wilson wasn’t too thrilled when the Jets made Davante Adams the go-to guy last season. Still, he stayed professional, put up over 1,000 yards again, and set a new career-high with 7 touchdowns. Safe to say, he didn’t fade into the background.

Then came the twist—Rodgers out, Adams to L.A., and in came Justin Fields. A reunion with his old Buckeye buddy had Wilson fired up. As he put it, “I didn’t think we’d get this opportunity again on this level. I am still taking it, but we have picked up where we left off [at Ohio State].”

Looking ahead? The Jets kick off 2025 by facing Rodgers and the Steelers. Talk about a full circle.