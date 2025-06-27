Jets’ $8M Star Tipped for Breakout Season After Jets’ Justin Fields Move Declared a ‘Felony’

Let’s not kid ourselves. Most of us tune in for the explosions, the breakaways, and those long, big-time throws. But every now and then, a true game-changer pops out where the cameras rarely linger: the offensive line. And for the Jets, a breakout star might be waiting in the trenches. While everyone is almost laser-focused on the Jets QB carousel, there’s a 6’6″, 317-lbs reason to believe this offense might actually take a flight this season.

We’re talking about a guy PFF is quietly hyping as the breakout candidate for New York. They released the “NFL Offensive Linemen Primed to Break Out in 2025” list and shed some light on the Jets centre, Joe Tippmann. The 2023 second-round pick is being tapped for a major leap this season. And let’s be honest, it’s long overdue.

Joe Tippmann signed a contract worth $8.4 million with the Jets over four years back in 2023. He’s now heading into his third season, and funnily enough, we’ve still allowed him to be underrated. And last year? Despite lining up behind a banged-up, ever-changing OL, he still managed to post a rock-solid 73.4 overall grade from PFF, completed with a 63.1 pass-blocking mark that put him eighth among all starting centres.

These are exactly the numbers that get the fans (and QBs) excited. Now, heading into 2025 with a rather healthier OL, he might be set to take off. This hype around him isn’t fluff. Far from it. It’s rooted in actual potential. Analysts love his combo of athleticism and raw strength, and it’s fairly easy to see why. The man moves like a guy 20 pounds lighter, but hits like a bulldozer.

That’s why PFF analyst, Dalton Wasserman, said: “If there is a source of optimism for the New York Jets moving forward, it’s their talented young offensive line. While the spotlight lately has been on their first-round picks at offensive tackle, Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou, it’s their center who deserves more attention.…The most fascinating part of Tippmann’s development this season will be his fit in Tanner Engstrand’s offensive system.”

In the last two years, Lions, Tanner Engstrand’s old team, ran outside zone plays more than most, ranking fourth in the NFL. That’s great news for Tippmann, who thrives in that style. Since switching to center in mid-2023, he’s posted a massive 92.9 grade in run-blocking on those plays, second only to Frank Ragnow, who just retired. And now, with the Jets building something up front, Tippmann’s shaping up to be a cornerstone of that future. And that mobile QB? Justin Fields. This year’s backfield has been introduced to a completely different dynamic than what they’re used to.

Joe can unlock a lot of things for the Jets’ offense this season. With veterans like Tyron Smith and Alijah Vera-Tucker lined up beside him? The Jets might finally have the kind of trench presence that lets their offense breathe. Protect the quarterback, open up lanes, control the tempo—suddenly, this O-line goes from patchwork to power source. It’ll be fun.

Smart Spending at Last? Fields’ Deal and Tippmann’s Ascent Shift Jets’ Future

Let’s say it. The Jets’ financial decisions over the years haven’t been… great. Just think about all those bloated deals, past-their-prime vets, and cap hits that haunt like ghosts—the Jets might’ve just pulled off the steal of the decade. Exaggerated, maybe. But it’s a big steal. This is the same team that threw $52.5 million at Le’Veon Bell for a short-lived experiment, or backed up the Brinks truck for Trumaine Johnson, only to watch him flame out in 17 games.

But with Justin Fields? They’ve finally got one right. The Jets landed the former Bears quarterback for a conditional sixth-round pick that can max out as a fourth-rounder, and they offered him a two-year deal worth $40 million. And that price tag would seem even more absurd when you look at what’s coming next. At just 26 years old heading into 2025, he’s already racked up nearly 7780 passing yards and over 2,509 rushing yards in his career. These are good numbers. And for an offense that ranked 26th in yards last season? He’s almost a blessing.

New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers Oct 20, 2024 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields 2 warms up for a game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium.

Bleacher Report ranked Justin Fields’ joining the Jets as the fifth-best move of the offseason. And the way B/R’s Gary Davenport sees it, Pittsburgh dropping the ball on Fields still doesn’t make sense. He even joked it’s as confusing as Stonehenge or those giant Easter Island heads. Sure, Fields isn’t perfect, but he can be electric with both his arm and legs. Davenport even called it a steal, saying, “Fields has his flaws, but he’s also still just 26 years old and one of the NFL’s most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks. Getting even an average NFL starter for $20 million a season is a felony in 11 states.”

But this isn’t all about stats—no. This is about trajectory. For once, it feels like the Jets timed it right. Fields showed flashes of star power in the Steelers, even while running for his QB1 role behind a collapsing line. Now? He’s got protection, playmakers, and a fresh start. Jets fans, this could finally be the QB leap you’ve all been waiting for.

And now with Fields under centre and Joe Tippmann holding down the middle, the Jets might finally have the core to build something real on offense. And Joe’s breakout? It might come at the perfect time. Fields need protection and space, and Tippmann can deliver both. If everything comes together? Well, let’s not jinx anything. But there’s a lot to look forward to.