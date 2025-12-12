53-YO Aaron Glenn Makes “Announcement” on Unretirement as Jets HC Takes Sly Dig at Philip Rivers

Aaron Glenn opened his press conference with a jab that stole the room before any football questions could be asked. He took a lighthearted dig at the Indianapolis Colts’ surprising move to bring back 44-year-old Philip Rivers from retirement, with a joke “announcement” of his own plan to unretire.

“At 53 years old, I’ll be making a comeback and getting ready to play in a couple of weeks against Diggs and Shakir in Buffalo,” he joked.

Rivers is set to return after the Colts lost Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson, and Riley Leonard to injuries, leaving the team scrambling for a quarterback. Now he must walk into Seattle’s hostile Lumen Field and face one of the NFL’s most formidable defenses.

Glenn’s playful dig captured the league-wide surprise and the pressure on a desperate Colts team going through a quarterback crisis.