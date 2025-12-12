53-YO Aaron Glenn Makes “Announcement” on Unretirement as Jets HC Takes Sly Dig at Philip Rivers

Aaron Glenn opened his press conference with a jab that stole the room before any football questions could be asked. He took a lighthearted dig at the Indianapolis Colts’ surprising move to bring back 44-year-old Philip Rivers from retirement, with a joke “announcement” of his own plan to unretire.
“At 53 years old, I’ll be making a comeback and getting ready to play in a couple of weeks against Diggs and Shakir in Buffalo,” he joked.
53-year-old Aaron Glenn starts his press conference by saying that he’ll be making a return to playing 😂 pic.twitter.com/ATrFA4x7jB
Rivers is set to return after the Colts lost Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson, and Riley Leonard to injuries, leaving the team scrambling for a quarterback. Now he must walk into Seattle’s hostile Lumen Field and face one of the NFL’s most formidable defenses.
Glenn’s playful dig captured the league-wide surprise and the pressure on a desperate Colts team going through a quarterback crisis.
