Final Injury Report for Dolphins vs. Jets: Will Justin Fields, Rasul Douglas Play in Week 14 Game?

The New York Jets are riding some momentum after edging out the Atlanta Falcons 27-24, and they’re hoping to stack another win as they head to Miami. But the Dolphins won’t make it easy. They’re carrying a three-game winning streak. But both teams enter the week dealing with injuries. Key players on each side are battling to get healthy, and their availability may ultimately decide whether the Jets keep climbing or the Dolphins stay hot.

One of the biggest concerns for the Jets is their quarterback, Justin Fields. Fields’ rough year with the Jets sees yet another turn. After appearing on the injury list for his knee issues and being a limited participant on Thursday, he is officially ruled out of the game against the Miami Dolphins.

With only five games left and Tyrod Taylor already taking over as the starter, Fields’ future with the New York Jets looks increasingly uncertain. What was supposed to be a fresh start after his time in Pittsburgh has turned into another disappointing stop, and the Jets’ 2-7 record with him under center didn’t help his case.

Now the Jets are turning to Taylor and keeping rookie Brady Cook as backup. On the other hand, the team won’t have linebacker Cam Jones for the game. He suffered a hip injury during the Jets’ game in London and was expected to return this week.

He even logged full participation in practice, but he’s still placed on injured reserve, ruling him out. Defensive back Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (hip injury) has been ruled out as well. Meanwhile, cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers (concussion) and safety Tony Adams (groin) are both listed as questionable ahead of the game.

While the Jets are banged up, the Dolphins aren’t much better. They’re dealing with their own share of injuries, too.

The Miami Dolphins have four headaches ahead of the game against the Jets

The Dolphins will look to keep their winning streak alive. To achieve that goal, the team will need its crucial players on the roster. Douglas has been a force on defense, racking up 42 tackles (29 solo) and even 1.0 sack. After starting the week limited in practice on Wednesday because of a lingering foot injury and illness, he has been a full participant in practice.

The 30-year-old has no game designation. So, he might return for the next game. However, four other key injuries could slow the team down. Center Aaron Brewer (Ankle/Neck/Knee) went from a full participant to limited and now lands as questionable.

DB Elijah Campbell (Ankle), Ifeatu Melifonwu (Thumb/Groin), and QB Zach Wilson (Illness) are listed as questionable. Both teams are headed to the game with plenty of questions, especially around injuries. It remains to be seen who can get an edge