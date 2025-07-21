Fired GM’s Final Contribution to Aaron Glenn’s Jets After Sauce Gardner’s Extension Confirmed

Joe Douglas got the axe, and honestly, it’s complicated. The former Jets GM walked into a nightmare situation but also dug some of his own graves along the way. New York’s front office has been a revolving door of broken dreams and missed opportunities for years. Enter the fresh blood: new GM Darren Mougey and first-year head coach Aaron Glenn. This dynamic duo isn’t just talking a big game—they’re actually showing they’ve studied the playbook of past failures. However, the former GM may have stumbled in many areas, but one brilliant move has the Jets soaring in the rankings.

July dropped some serious fireworks in New York. The Jets locked up their two biggest stars within 48 hours, sending shockwaves through the NFL landscape. Sauce Gardner’s four-year, $120.4 million extension broke cornerback records. Then Garrett Wilson followed with his own four-year, $130 million deal. Two franchise cornerstones secured, courtesy of Joe Douglas’s 2022 draft masterclass. Those moves got everyone thinking about the best draft duos across the league. After breaking down the elite pairings, the Jets secured fourth place on this prestigious list—a testament to Douglas’s vision despite his eventual firing.

The Jets earned their fourth-place ranking through pure draft execution in 2022. Douglas had a war chest of picks and spent wisely, grabbing Gardner fourth overall and Wilson tenth. Both rookies swept their respective Rookie of the Year awards—Gardner on defense, Wilson on offense. Gardner became the only defensive back since 1970 to earn first-team All-Pro honors in his first two seasons. Wilson has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in all three seasons despite constant quarterback changes. Their recent extensions prove Douglas built something special, even if he won’t be around to see it flourish under new management.

NFL.com’s Nick Shook ranked the best homegrown pairs under 27 years old, placing the Jets’ dynamic duo at number four. That placement speaks volumes about what they’ve accomplished in just three seasons. “Gang Green had many needs to address [in the 2022 NFL draft],” Shook wrote, “and decided to use the first two first-rounders on premier perimeter talents covering both sides of the ball… draft dreams are made of the results the Jets have received from those two selections.” Those words hit differently when you consider the execution required.

Getting two top-ten picks in any draft takes serious maneuvering. Converting both selections into franchise cornerstones? That’s championship-level drafting at its finest. The Texans and Bears tried replicating this formula in recent drafts, but their young quarterbacks still need to prove themselves. Houston’s CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. look promising, while Chicago’s Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze remain unproven commodities.

Gardner and Wilson already passed their prove-it tests with flying colors. Both earned Rookie of the Year honors in their respective categories. Wilson has topped 1,000 receiving yards in all three seasons despite constant quarterback chaos. Gardner became the only defensive back since 1970 to earn first-team All-Pro honors in his first two seasons. Their historic contract extensions eliminate any remaining doubts about their elite status. New York finally has two homegrown superstars worth building around, and that’s exactly why Gardner finally gets his extension.

Sauce Gardner breaks cornerback pay ceiling with record-breaking Jets extension

The Jets just made cornerback history in the most expensive way possible. Sauce Gardner’s four-year, $120.4 million extension officially reset the entire defensive back market, making him the highest-paid corner in NFL history. Ian Rapoport broke the news that sent shockwaves through the league, confirming what everyone expected after Gardner’s meteoric rise. Gardner didn’t waste time celebrating on social media, calling the deal “only the beginning.” That confidence isn’t misplaced.

The 24-year-old has been absolutely dominant since the Jets drafted him fourth overall in 2022. His rookie season earned him Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, and he’s compiled two All-Pro selections with two Pro Bowl trips in just three seasons.

Sure, 2024 wasn’t Gardner’s best year statistically. He managed 49 tackles, nine pass breakups, and one interception while battling hamstring issues that cost him two games. But those struggles didn’t scare the Jets away from backing up the Brinks truck. Smart organizations understand that elite corners don’t grow on trees—especially ones that’ve proven themselves at the highest level consistently. This extension caps off a remarkable 48-hour spending spree in New York. The Jets locked up Garrett Wilson with a four-year, $130 million deal on Tuesday, then immediately followed with Gardner’s record-breaking contract. That’s $250 million committed to two franchise cornerstones in less than two days.

Adding Justin Fields on a two-year, $40 million deal completes the trifecta of major moves. The quarterback brings mobility and arm talent that could unlock both Wilson and the entire offensive system. The Jets haven’t seen the playoffs since 2010, but this spending spree signals serious championship ambitions. Gardner, Wilson, and Fields form a young core that could finally end New York’s playoff drought. When you combine elite defensive coverage with explosive offensive potential, good things usually happen. The Jets are betting big that this combination delivers their first postseason appearance in over a decade.