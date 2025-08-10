Former Jet Takes Credit for Justin Fields’ Preseason After Demanding Retribution Against Tom Brady

Justin Fields took the centre when the Jets opened their preseason at Lambeau against the Packers. When his position as a starter was questioned, first-year coach Aaron Glenn left no room for hesitation, declaring, “We’re playing. We’re playing.” The decision pits Fields against the lingering shadow of Aaron Rodgers, whose fall with the Jets left a cautionary tale, yet still commands a benchmark for quarterbacks to meet. Glenn’s bold approach follows his offseason overhaul of the locker room, a gamble he now must justify on the turf. “I want our guys to play. That’s the reason,” he explained, framing the contest as a proving ground. And he is not the only one championing for Fields.

Lending his voice to the cause is Victor Green, a former Jets safety who roamed the secondary for nine seasons in the late ’90s, now fiercely defending the young quarterback entering Year 5. Late in training camp, Jets fans held their breath after an injury update on Justin Fields. The concern was real as news broke of a dislocated toe. Now the young quarterback is back in the spotlight for better reasons. Against the Packers, Fields connected with Andrew Beck for a 24-yard gain.

Fields played just one drive, but it was all he needed to make an impression. He marched the Jets down the field on a 10-play, 79-yard possession. With 8:52 left in the first quarter, he capped it off with a 13-yard touchdown run. Victor Green wasted no time celebrating. “That’s why you let them play. Great first drive. Impressive!!!” he posted on X, sharing a handshake photo with Fields.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The former Jets safety kept the praise coming after the strong start. “Last post, I promise. Jets fans. You can’t tell me this isn’t a different football team. The toughness, competitiveness is great. I guess my pep talk worked! 😂 Great Job coach AG,” he wrote, alongside photos of a fully locked-in team. The energy was contagious, and the Jets looked like a group ready to fight for every yard.

Coach Aaron Glenn was equally encouraged. “I’m excited the way he played that first drive,” he said. Fields’ dash to the end zone marked the Jets’ first touchdown on an opening preseason drive since 2019. The performance gave the team a boost of respect they had been chasing for years after battling doubts during the offseason. And with Victor Green standing guard, no one is about to dampen the Jets’ celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aaron Glenn gets backup against Tom Brady

Victor Green has never shied away from standing up for his team, even against legends. When Tom Brady received a 17-foot, six-ton bronze statue at Gillette Stadium last week, the former Patriots quarterback used the moment to take a shot at the Jets. “In the end, this statue isn’t just for Pats fans. It’ll also give all the Jets fans something to throw their beers at as they leave the stadium every year. Probably in the second quarter,” Brady joked, drawing laughs from the crowd but striking a nerve in New York.

Green fired back quickly, showing that the Jets still have plenty of fight. “Congratulations to my former teammate Tom Brady. But he didn’t have to throw a jab at my beloved team, @nyjets. This should get the Jets and the fans fired up to kick some Pats’ butt this season,” he said. Brady’s comment lit a fuse online, but the internet turned its attention toward the statue itself, with fans relentlessly calling it “fat.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The former Jets safety also showed his dedication goes far beyond social media. He addressed the team before the weekend’s game, offering motivation from someone who’s lived it. “Hey. It was great addressing the team before this weekend’s game. I hope I was inspiring. It’s gonna be a great year. @nyjets Go Jets!!!” he posted, making it clear he’s still part of the fight.

With Victor Green handling the off-field jabs, head coach Aaron Glenn can focus on what matters most. His decision to roll out Justin Fields in the preseason opener is already paying off. The former teammate’s fire, combined with the quarterback’s early spark, has the Jets looking ahead with confidence.