Former Players Criticize Jets’ Sam Darnold Mistake as Ex-GM Doesn’t Hold Back on Franchise QB Trade

Every team that moved on from Sam Darnold probably has a few restless nights now that the quarterback led the Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl. He’s doing it while beat up, and making a lot of old decisions look questionable. A few former New York Jets players aren’t hiding their disbelief.

Former Jets safety Jamal Adams, wide receiver Robbie Chosen, and tackle Kelvin Beachum all spoke glowingly about Darnold, who’s now just one win away from a Super Bowl ring.

“He showed flashes; that’s why [the trade] didn’t make sense,” Adams said to ESPN. “Our head coach that we hired [Adam Gase] didn’t really help us out now. He did not help us out. Sometimes you look back like ‘Golly!’ We had Sam Darnold in our hands, and now he’s going to the Super Bowl.”

USA Today via Reuters Dec 27, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Adam Gase talks with quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Chosen echoed that thought, framing it less as a player failure and more as an organizational one.

“Sometimes in the league, in certain situations, it’s not always the player,” Chosen said. “It takes the foundation around you that helps you become great. I remember saying it on [a podcast], when they were trying to debate with me about him as a player. I’m like, ‘He’s good, he just hasn’t been developed correctly.'”

That impatience has become a theme. Darnold spent three seasons with the Jets before being traded in 2021, a move that puzzled plenty of people at the time. His first two years weren’t clean, but they showed why he was taken No. 3 overall. He threw 17 touchdowns as a rookie and 19 in his second season, clearing 3,000 passing yards in the latter year.

Year three went sideways. Darnold struggled, and the supporting cast offered little margin for error. Even so, when veteran Joe Flacco filled in during injuries, his spot starts were more productive. It didn’t take much longer for the Jets to decide they’d seen enough.

That was it. Darnold was shipped out, and the organization moved on. The “impatient” label fits. Regardless, Darnold found his way, took his lumps elsewhere, and eventually landed with a team willing to trust him again. Now he’s leading that team toward the Lombardi Trophy.

“Everything he has endured, everything he went through has set him up to be the player that he is, the person that he is and the competitor that he is,” Beachum said. “It’s all forged him and hardened him to be the player that he is.”

Stay tuned. This is a developing story!