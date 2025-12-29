Frustrated Jets Star Airs Team’s Dirty Laundry & Publicly Blames Aaron Glenn’s Defense After Patriots Loss

The AFC East divisional matchup at MetLife Stadium gave a glimpse of the New York Jets’ dismal run in 2025. While they suffered their 13th loss of the season with a 42-10 defeat against the New England Patriots, it frustrated Aaron Glenn’s running back, Breece Hall, who just couldn’t hold the pain anymore.

“They out here making offense look overly easy…,” Hall wrote on X.

The Jets have left all their fans heartbroken. Having a decade of experience as a defensive end and later as a coach, Aaron Glenn’s priority should have been defense. But it has severely underperformed. In fact, if they fail to record an interception in the season finale against the Buffalo Bills, they will make the unwanted record of having zero interceptions in the entire season.

Breece Hall saw them have a poor run for many weeks, but the desperation is now uncontrollable. In 17 weeks, the Jets have scored 14 passing touchdowns (13 interceptions) and 11 rushing touchdowns. But their rivals have outplayed them with 32 passing and 19 rushing scores. Not only in the scoring, but Aaron Glenn’s defense has failed in stopping the runs as well.

The Gang Green has 145.8 net passing yards per game and 126.7 rushing yards per game in 16 games. But their opponents have moved the chains at will with 213.4 net passing yards per game and 135 rushing yards per game. Combine these issues with their inability to sack the quarterbacks, and you open a Pandora’s box in the defense. The Jets have the second-lowest sacks (26) among 32 teams.

The Week 17 loss forced Hall to take a direct shot at the helpless defense as the Pats ended in the end zone three times in the second quarter alone.

