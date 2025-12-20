Garrett Wilson Makes Bold 2026 Season Claim Already After Jets’ Tough Decision on Injured WR

Essentials Inside The Story Jets have officially placed Garrett Wilson on season-ending Injured Reserve

Due to the injury, Wilson finished the season with career-low statistics

Who will the Jets find to lead the offense and maximize Wilson's talent in 2026?

New York Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson has spent weeks rehabbing an injured knee, watching his teammates lose week after week, knowing his season was slipping away. He remained silent throughout this ordeal. Then on Friday, December 19, after the Jets officially shut him down, he spoke up. Wilson took to his Instagram to put up a story of a practice field accompanied by seven words. No rant, no cryptic emoji storm, just a promise wrapped in defiance.

“Next season best season. Watch this 👌,” Wilson wrote on his IG story.

The timing of it mattered. Head coach Aaron Glenn had just announced Garrett Wilson wouldn’t return from the injury reserve, ending a season that started with a four-year, $130 million extension and championship talk. Instead, he only got seven games, 36 catches, 395 yards, and four touchdowns. Those are career lows across the board for the Jets’ most electric offensive piece.

Imago Garrett Wilson, credits: Instagram @garrettwilson

Here’s the thing: Wilson was cooking before the injury derailed everything. At the pace he was going, he could’ve landed his fourth straight 1000+ yards season. But he couldn’t reach Pro Bowl territory. Then came November 9 against the Cleveland Browns; his knee buckled on a diving attempt. It was the same knee that hyperextended in London weeks earlier. This time, it didn’t bounce back.

When the 25-year-old limped off that Sunday, you could feel it; the season was over. Not just for Wilson, but for a Jets team dead in the water since October. Now at 3-11 and eliminated from playoff contention, there’s no reason to rush him back. Aaron Glenn confirmed that Wilson was “on board” with shutting it down, noting he’s “doing really, really well” in rehab.

But that Instagram story? That’s Wilson telling the entire league he’s not done, not even close. He’s getting ready to explode next season. And as for coach Glenn, he’s not simply benching his star receiver; he’s protecting a $130 million investment.

Aaron Glenn’s long-term plan for Garrett Wilson

The first-year head coach faced a tricky balance. At one point, he was optimistic about a Week 16 return for Garrett Wilson. Throwing him out there for the three remaining games and risking catastrophic injury was one option. The other option was to shut him down, get him healthy, and build around him in 2026. Given the state of the Jets’ current season, it was a no-brainer.

“We just want to be smart with him because he’s a key cog in what we’re doing here,” Aaron Glenn noted in his Friday presser. “To be able to get him back in the offseason program, fully healthy, ready to go, we feel like that was the best decision for all of us.”

Wilson’s signed in through 2030. His extension came because he delivered three straight 1,000-yard seasons to start his career, the kind of consistency most franchises fight over. Glenn’s calculus here is simple: the last three games of the 2025 season mean nothing. A healthy Wilson for next season and beyond? That’s everything.

To be fair, the Jets have bigger problems than Wilson’s knee. They face another offseason with another quarterback search and a rebuild. But Wilson’s message was about what comes next. That practice field on Wilson’s story, the confidence in seven words, the Jets need that energy. They need Wilson healthy, angry, and ready to prove this season was nothing more than an aberration.

The Jets play against the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 without Wilson and without any hope for 2025. But 2026? That’s still in the books for both the player and the franchise.