“Geno Smith Is Not a Good Guy”: Craig Carton Recalls Locker Room Incident After QB’s Jets Return

Essentials Inside The Story Geno Smith's return to the New York Jets has revived memories of one of the most shocking locker-room incidents

Smith now gets a rare chance to rewrite his story where it all began

What lies ahead for Smith now?

Geno Smith is back with the New York Jets, but his past with the team is hard to forget. Years ago, the quarterback had a shocking incident in the Jets’ locker room that left fans stunned. The story of that moment has resurfaced as Smith returns to the green-and-white. Recently, radio host Craig Carton recalled the story on The Craig Carton Show and shared the clip on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Geno Smith’s not a good guy,” Carton said in the clip. “Geno Smith’s a bad quarterback. He’s the only quarterback I ever met that got punched right in the mouth and had his jaw broke by a teammate.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Back in 2015, Smith was punched in the mouth by teammate IK Enemkpali, breaking his jaw and ending his season. That August 11 incident made headlines across the NFL. The issue started when Smith skipped a charity event that Enemkpali had organized. Enemkpali had paid for Smith’s flight. The tickets were worth $1,200, with the sides agreeing to go 50-50 on the price. And when Smith didn’t show up, the disagreement turned violent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The punch left Smith with a broken jaw and put him out of action for several games. Head coach Todd Bowles described it as a “su-ker punch.” The Jets cut Enemkpali soon after. Smith had a tough period following the incident, missing time and sitting behind Ryan Fitzpatrick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Craig Carton Show (@thecraigcartonshow) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the quarterback bounced back slowly. Smith signed with the New York Giants in 2017 and later revived his career with the Seattle Seahawks. In Seattle, he posted a 28-24 record in 52 starts, threw 76 touchdowns to 36 interceptions, made two Pro Bowls, and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Smith is returning to the Jets after being traded from the Las Vegas Raiders. New York gave up a 2026 sixth-round pick to get him back, along with a 2026 seventh-round pick. However, his first stint in New York wasn’t smooth; he went 12-18 in 30 starts with 28 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.

Therefore, Smith’s return to the Jets is more than just a trade. It’s a chance for him to move past one of the most infamous moments of his career, prove his leadership, and show that he can handle the pressure both on and off the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the past behind him, Smith is focused on the future, ready to lead the Jets in 2026 and embrace the opportunity of returning to the city where his NFL journey began.

Geno Smith is excited for a full-circle return and trusts the Jets’ plan

The New York Jets are bringing back a familiar face at quarterback for the 2026 season: Geno Smith. The team acquired him from the Las Vegas Raiders in a late-round pick swap, and he is expected to lead as QB1. Recently, Smith spoke about his return on The Exhibit with NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m so excited. It’s a full circle moment for me,” Smith said. “I can remember my last TD was to Quincy Enunwa right there at MetLife Stadium, the day I tore my ACL. That began my journey, and it all led me back here, where I started.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith also said he has been in contact with coach Aaron Glenn and believes in the team’s plan for the future. He described it as a special opportunity to be part of the organization again, excited for what’s ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The West Virginia product started his NFL career with the Jets after being drafted in the second round in 2013. Early struggles led him to backup roles with the Giants and Chargers. He later revived his career with the Seattle Seahawks.

Smith’s 2025 season with the Raiders was difficult. He threw for 3,025 yards (20th in the league), 19 touchdowns (tied 21st), and 17 interceptions (36th), with a QBR of 34.1. Despite the challenges, he now has the chance to reset in New York.

Returning to the Jets gives Smith a fresh start in the city where his career began. The team will not just expect him to throw passes but also to be a leader and help deliver wins. Fans will be watching closely to see if he can turn the page and guide the Jets to success in 2026.