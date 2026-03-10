Geno Smith’s Potential Role Revealed With Jets Connected to Two Pro Bowl QBs in Free Agency

Essentials Inside The Story Jets reunion with Geno Smith now widely expected after insider reports

League rules delay talks until new NFL year begins Wednesday

Jets could pair Smith with veteran Minnesota Vikings QB room

Could the return of a New York Jets veteran end the team’s quarterback problems? Recent reports suggest Geno Smith could soon find himself back in green and white. Initially, The Athletic senior writer Zack Rosenblatt spoke on the Flight Plan: A show about the New York Jets podcast. Now, reporter Paul Andrew Esden Jr. has fanned the flames.

“The latest conversations I’ve had is that it would be a surprise at this point if Geno Smith is not signing with the Jets, probably as soon as Wednesday at 4:01 p.m.,” Rosenblatt said during the podcast. “So right now they can’t even technically talk to him because there’s this weird rule. But it would be surprising at this point if Geno Smith is not the next Jets quarterback.”

Right now, teams cannot officially complete certain moves until the new league year begins. That is why the Jets have not been able to finalize anything yet with Smith. However, Rosenblatt made it clear that the expectation around the league is that the move will happen soon.

Even though the Raiders had a tough season, Geno Smith still showed at times that he could move the offense down the field. He finished the 2025 season with 3,025 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.

For the Jets, bringing Smith back could also make sense financially. The team is in a strong cap position with about $74.3 million available for the 2026 season.

They also received a $7 million cap credit from Aaron Rodgers’ contract, which lowered his dead cap hit. That flexibility could allow the Jets to add a veteran like Smith without putting much pressure on their salary cap.

Another factor is the personal connection between Smith and the franchise. The Jets originally selected him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Because of that history, a return to New York would bring him back to the team where his NFL career first began.

Even in his rookie year with the franchise, the shot-caller was impressing NFL fans with 3,000+ yards and 18 total touchdowns.

The current Jets roster could also work in Smith’s favor if the move happens. The team has invested in building a stronger offensive line and has several reliable receivers, such as Garrett Wilson, who had four receiving touchdowns in just seven appearances.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders Dec 28, 2025 Paradise, Nevada, USA Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith 7 throws in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20251228_kdn_al2_296

Overall, the signs are slowly pointing toward a reunion between Geno Smith and the New York Jets. With insider reports suggesting the team wants to settle its starting quarterback first, Smith appears to be the leading option.

If that move happens once the new league year begins, the Jets could finally bring clarity to a position that has remained uncertain in recent seasons. But even if Smith becomes QB1, the Jets may not be finished shaping their quarterback room just yet.

The Jets are still exploring QB options in free agency

While Smith is being linked to the starting role, the Jets may not be done at quarterback if the move happens. Reports suggest the team wants to add another experienced player to the quarterback room once the starter is decided.

SNY reporter Connor Hughes recently shared what he has been hearing about the team’s plans.

“The things I keep hearing over and over again is that the perfect world for the Jets, they get Geno Smith and they got Carson Wentz, that’s their quarterback room,” Hughes said on Jets Final Drive.

The Jets have already been active in other areas of the roster. Reports said the team agreed to trade for Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins before free agency officially opened, and they also reunited with linebacker Demario Davis to strengthen the defense.

Rosenblatt also explained that the Jets appear focused on solving one problem at a time when it comes to the quarterback position.

“From everything I was told, the Jets wanted to resolve their QB1 before they moved on to QB2,” he said.

That comment is why many believe Smith could be the Jets’ first move. If the team signs him as the starter once the league year begins, they could then turn their attention to adding a veteran backup like Carson Wentz.

Both Geno Smith (2022, 2023) and Carson Wentz (2017) are Pro Bowl quarterbacks who could bring elite experience to stabilize the AFC East franchise. The next few days of free agency will decide how the Jets’ quarterback room looks.