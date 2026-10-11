Jets HC Aaron Glenn Angrily Confronts NFL Refs On TV After Two Blatant No-Calls Against Browns

After a 14-penalty game, the Cleveland Browns looked clean in Week 5. By halftime, the NFL’s most penalized team had just two flags for 10 yards. Across the field, the New York Jets had seven for 73 yards. On paper, it looked like Cleveland had finally fixed their penalty problems. However, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn suspected something else was going on as two blatant fouls by the Browns went unflagged.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Glenn lost his composure. ESPN’s Jake Asman shared a clip from Sunday’s game, where the head coach can be seen in a long, heated argument with the officials during halftime.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Incredible video sent in by a listener of Aaron Glenn absolutely LOSING HIS MIND on the refs over the atrocious officiating in the first half,” Asman posted on X. “And he had EVERY RIGHT to be furious. The officiating was a complete joke.”

Wearing a headset with a white towel wrapped around his neck, the Jets head coach was standing face to face with referee Bill Vinovich and shouting. A referee tried to ease the situation, but Glenn didn’t stop talking as he walked away. He paced the sideline with his play sheet and jabbed a finger toward the field. As the officials jogged back out, he turned and gestured at Vinovich again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Glenn’s frustration came on a hit to Geno Smith. Browns pass rusher Jared Verse hit the Jets quarterback late and high in the first half, and no roughing the passer flag came out. The second came later, when Cleveland was not called for interfering with a fair catch.

The Jets had the better of the early action. They drove almost 80 yards on their opening possession, and Smith hit Garrett Wilson for a 32-yard touchdown. Thereafter, the offense stalled. New York managed only 276 total yards, and the Browns sacked Smith four times. It was the defense that kept them ahead, limiting Cleveland to just 96 rushing yards and 102 passing yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came the flags. At halftime, the Jets led 7-6, and officials had flagged them seven times, which also included their own mistakes. One of the flags came for unnecessary roughness on Minkah Fitzpatrick on the play that knocked the Browns receiver KC Concepcion out of the game.

In the five games so far, the Browns have been flagged 49 times. So the lopsided count stung.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stakes made it worse. The Jets entered 1-3 on a three-game losing streak, and Glenn’s record stood at 4-17. Rain flattened both offenses, and New York’s defense carried the team with four sacks of Deshaun Watson by halftime. A lead that thin leaves no room for a bad whistle.

This wasn’t the first time Glenn lost patience with officials. After a 27-21 loss at Miami last season, Glenn was reportedly irate over a no-call on a hit after the whistle. Later that season, after a 23-10 loss at Baltimore, Glenn said the refs were “looking at our guys, just in general.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After the Bears loss this season, he blamed his own team for 12 flags that cost the team 76 yards.

“This was basically just not playing complementary football at its best, and man, the penalties which negated a couple of turnovers, that was tough, and that’s tough to live with,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jets went on to win Week 5, so Glenn’s outburst did not cost his team the game. It did show where his patience ends. While he never steps back from owning up to his team’s mistakes, he refuses to stand by when the whistle goes quiet on the other sideline.