brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

How Did Jarius Monroe Get Hurt During Play? How Serious Is The Injury of Jets’ Safety?

ByPritha Debroy

Aug 22, 2025 | 9:01 PM CDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

With Kris Boyd on injured reserve due to his season-ending injury, the Jets had an open spot on the 53-man roster, and it looked like safety Jarius Monroe might get his chance to step in. But that was before the injury bug bit him hard. He had been putting together one of his best performances for the Jets, standing out in training camp and even in the matchup against the Eagles. However, in the third quarter, Monroe went down after a tackle. Trainers rushed over to check on him, as he appeared to have injured his left foot or lower leg.

“#Jets S Jarius Monroe went straight to the locker room after going down after a tackle. Trainers were looking at his lower left leg/calf. Monroe was able to walk off on his own,” Dennis Waszak Jr. reported. This doesn’t appear to look good for the team or for Monroe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

With Monroe's injury, are the Jets cursed this season, or is it just bad luck?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved