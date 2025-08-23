How Did Jarius Monroe Get Hurt During Play? How Serious Is The Injury of Jets’ Safety?

With Kris Boyd on injured reserve due to his season-ending injury, the Jets had an open spot on the 53-man roster, and it looked like safety Jarius Monroe might get his chance to step in. But that was before the injury bug bit him hard. He had been putting together one of his best performances for the Jets, standing out in training camp and even in the matchup against the Eagles. However, in the third quarter, Monroe went down after a tackle. Trainers rushed over to check on him, as he appeared to have injured his left foot or lower leg.

“#Jets S Jarius Monroe went straight to the locker room after going down after a tackle. Trainers were looking at his lower left leg/calf. Monroe was able to walk off on his own,” Dennis Waszak Jr. reported. This doesn’t appear to look good for the team or for Monroe.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…