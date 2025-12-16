How Much Do Jets Owe Allen Lazard After Cutting Him? Stats, Contract, Salary & More About WR

Allen Lazard and the Jets are parting ways after three seasons, with the team releasing the wide receiver and sending him into free agency. Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million contract in 2023, featuring an average annual salary of $11 million and a substantial $10.9 million signing bonus that the Jets already paid upfront.

After being released, the Jets will still owe Allen Lazard his fully guaranteed amount of $22 million (including the signing bonus) and incur approximately $8.3 million in dead-cap charges due to previously paid guarantees, while any remaining non-guaranteed salary is not owed.

As a free agent, Lazard is now free to sign with any team in need of a proven target. His release opens the door for a fresh start elsewhere.

Stay tuned; the story is in development…