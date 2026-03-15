“It Sucks”: Jets Veteran Admits He Didn’t Want to Stay in New York After Joining Mike Vrabel’s Patriots

Essentials Inside The Story Jets guard leaves for divisional rivals after repeated injuries

Patriots sign the player for three years, $42M with $21M guaranteed

Young player can play both left and right guard, adding flexibility for Mike Vrabel

For a player drafted to be a franchise cornerstone, leaving is never easy, and that is exactly what divisional rival New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel took advantage of. While the coach had several options, he opted to fill the void by signing a New York Jets guard in free agency, who has now opened up about what went wrong during an injury-sidelined 2025.

“A fresh start was what I think I needed. When you have three accidents (injuries), it sucks,” said Alijah Vera-Tucker in a recent interview. “But I really enjoyed my time in the past five years. Nothing but respect for everyone in that building, and the fans. I do hope they win a lot of games, just not against us.”

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While he stayed injury-free during the rookie season, starting 16 games, he tore his triceps in Week 7 of 2022, essentially ending his season. The very next season, the former Jets star suffered a torn Achilles, which again ended the season in Week 5 after appearing in just 5 games.

The now 26-year-old bounced back in the 2024 season, staying injury-free and playing 15 games. However, a torn triceps injury once again became a major setback, stopping him from taking part in any game in the 2025 season, which he suffered during a practice session before the season opener.

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Even in his first year, the guard’s impact in New York was immediate, ranking 41st out of 84 guards with a 66.8 PFF grade. That year, Robert Saleh displayed his confidence in the rookie, starting him in 16 regular-season games.

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Vera-Tucker was a first-round pick from the 2021 Draft, and he displayed immense potential. His talent is unquestionable, but injuries that disrupted his progress plagued his Jets career. He missed 42 games in 5 years and played only 43.

Although injuries were a roadblock to his NFL career, when he was healthy, he delivered elite production at MetLife Stadium. During the 2024 season, Tucker suited up in 16 games, handling 915 snaps playing as a right guard. Despite his valiant efforts, the Gang Green missed out on the postseason after securing a 5-12 record.

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Even older stars aren’t immune to the grind of the NFL. Maxx Crosby had a deal to join the Ravens after years of dominance and frustration in Las Vegas. Eventually, the deal spectacularly fell through at the last minute over medical concerns.

The team’s lackluster performance, along with recurring injuries and a long postseason drought, perhaps played a part in his wanting to leave the Jets for a fresh start. The Patriots could be a great option given their recent track record.

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Alijah Vera-Tucker’s versatility on the offensive line gives Mike Vrabel flexibility

Alijah Vera-Tucker’s Jets‘ rookie contract expired this March, and he officially became a free agent, capturing Mike Vrabel’s interest, who had been in the market to bolster the offense for Drake Maye. The Patriots, their divisional rivals, recently signed him to a three-year deal for $42 million, which included a guaranteed pay of $21 million.

If he remains injury-free, he could be a secret weapon for Mike Vrabel next season. He is expected to stabilize the interior and protect Drake Maye, which was a weakness for the Patriots last season, especially at Super Bowl LX.

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Despite rookie guard Will Campbell having an impressive regular-season, the O-line had its cracks exposed during the postseason, allowing Maye to be sacked 21 times. That is where Vera-Tucker’s talent and experience as a guard could offer versatility to Vrabel, having previously played as a left guard and a right guard.

Although Tucker played as the right guard in his most recent season with the Jets, Vrabel also has the option to play him as the left guard, a position where he played the entire rookie season with the Jets.

“It’s been a little while since I’ve been over there,” Tucker stated about the possibility of playing as the left guard for the six-time Super Bowl Champions. “But give me a couple practices, couple weeks, I’ll be good.”

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Vrabel would certainly be hoping that the 26-year-old avoids injury in the 2026 campaign, which could help the Patriots move a step further this season to win the Lombardi Trophy.