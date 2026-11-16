“It’s Like a Road Game”: Garrett Wilson Seemingly Calls Out Jets Fans’ Presence at MetLife Stadium After Embarrassing Loss to Bills

Garrett Wilson’s comments about the crowd at MetLife Stadium may not be the criticism they first appeared to be. Of course, the Bills fans in the building were hard to miss, and Wilson admitted the noise briefly confused him. Wilson, for his part, was asked about it, and his answer was clear and honest.

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“No,” Garrett Wilson said. “I mean, I don’t have no problem with that. I was just confused. I wasn’t hearing cheering, so I’m thinking something happened, and then, it’s not what I thought. But at the end of the day, I like playing in that environment. It’s fine. It’s like a road game. I like road games. Thank you.”

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Wilson’s road game comparison makes sense when you look at the crowd at MetLife Stadium. The announced attendance in East Rutherford was 82,953, and it should have been mostly Jets fans. Instead, most of the stadium appeared to be wearing Bills blue, white, and red.

“It’s a Bills home game at MetLife today, folks,” Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino posted on X, sharing a video from the stadium. “Player intros are happening now, and I don’t think I’ve ever heard a building so dead.”

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Wilson wasn’t wrong to consider this a road game, perhaps.

Buffalo’s fans have done this before. They showed up in overwhelming numbers at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium in 2019, and also took over Lumen Field in Buffalo’s Week 8 win over Seattle in the 2024 season, 31-10.

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Weirdly enough, then-Seattle QB Geno Smith also felt like it was a road game.

“Their fans traveled well, it was real loud in there. Kind of felt like we were on the road at times,” he said.

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Former Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott also spoke about the turnout after that game.

“Did you hear them out there?” I’ve never heard this place like that, in all my years in the NFL. Been out here a number of years, I’ve never heard that. That’s a testament to the Bills, testament to the Bills fans, and the organization, really, for the tradition that they’ve built over the years.”

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For the New York Jets, however, the Bills were no match. Quarterback Josh Allen rushed for two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to DJ Moore. That helped Buffalo move to 8-1 for the first time since 1991, per ESPN.

“There’s still so much to learn from and grow from,” Allen said. “And we’re not playing our best football right now.”

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Wilson returned after missing his first game of the season while in the concussion protocol. With Omar Cooper, Adonai Mitchell, Kenyon Sadiq and Breece Hall also available entering the game, the Jets had a full set of weapons, but they still managed only four field goals from Jason Sanders. Per ESPN, the Jets have now gone nine straight quarters without a touchdown.

It remains to be seen how the Bills perform from here, and how loudly their fans keep backing them.