“It’s Over”: Jets HC Aaron Glenn Gets Brutal Reality Check After Costly Blunder in Loss to Dolphins

Aaron Glenn had three timeouts and did not use one of them. That decision at the end of the first half left the New York Jets without a chance to get the ball back, and ESPN’s Mike Greenberg critiqued the blunder after the 28-25 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

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“This answer is inexcusable. Game management is the most important part of this job, and he is as bad at it as any coach I’ve ever seen. There may not be any point in making the change now, but it’s over; it’s just a matter of when,” Greenberg wrote on X.

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Greenberg was reacting to Glenn’s explanation of why the Jets stayed quiet. Miami started its last drive of the second quarter at its own 9-yard line with 8:44 left. It went 91 yards on 15 plays, and Malik Willis scored on a 2-yard scramble with six seconds left to make it 21-7.

That left the Jets with six seconds and no real chance to answer. Every timeout would have stopped the clock and given them a better shot at getting the ball back with time to work. Glenn explained the decision afterward.

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“Maybe we should’ve called our timeouts to get it back, but at that point, we just felt like we were going to stop them and be able to get the ball back.”

So how does a head coach let 8:44 melt away with all three timeouts in his pocket? Jets fans have seen this before. ESPN’s Rich Cimini had the Jets outscored 100-6 in the final two minutes of the first half through Glenn’s first 23 games, and ESPN New York’s Jake Asman put it at 107-6 over 24 games after Sunday. Asman also reported that fans chanted “fire Aaron Glenn” on their way out.

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That makes the final margin hurt more. The Jets fought back to trail 21-17 in the second half, but Dolphins receiver Caleb Douglas caught a short dump-off and ran 63 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-17. Geno Smith threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Mason Taylor with 3:24 left, and the two-point conversion worked after penalties wiped out earlier tries. Then Willis converted a fourth-and-1, and Miami ran out the clock.

Smith finished 23 of 30 for 287 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. Braelon Allen ran for 104 yards. Willis threw for 208 yards and two scores, and Ollie Gordon II rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown.

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The Dolphins had not won a game all season. Jeff Hafley picked up his first win as Miami’s head coach, which lifted Miami to 1-5 and left the Los Angeles Chargers as the NFL’s only winless team. The Jets fell to 2-5.

Greenberg was even harsher in another post. He called the loss the worst in years:

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“That’s a loss that feels like the end of everything. The worst in years. Absolute disgrace.”

The numbers back up the anger. Glenn is now 5-19 as the Jets’ head coach, and he is 0-8 against AFC East opponents. The Jets went 3-14 last season.

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A week earlier, Glenn had another strange moment. He told CBS at halftime of the Patriots game, “The good thing is, we get the ball,” even though New England was set to receive the second-half kickoff. It was a small slip, but it fit a bigger pattern. Glenn did not dodge responsibility in his news conference.

“Defensively, we have to do a better job,” Glenn said. “We’ve got to play better. Our fans deserve better than that, and that starts with me, so I’m going to make sure I’m going everything I can to get our guys ready for our next game.”

Meanwhile, owner Woody Johnson has stuck with Glenn so far. NFL Network’s Judy Battista reported in January that there had never been “any wavering” from Johnson. Does Sunday change that?

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